Each pick for the NFC East in the 2021 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1 (No. 12 overall, from 49ers through Dolphins and Eagles) - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Round 2 (44) - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Round 3 (75) - Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

Round 3 (84, from Colts through Eagles) - Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

Round 3 (99, compensatory) - Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

Round 4 (115) - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Round 4 (138, compensatory) - Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

Round 5 (179, compensatory) - Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

Round 6 (192, from Lions) - Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky

Round 6 (227, compensatory) - Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

Round 7 (238) - Matt Farniok, OG, Nebraska

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1 (No. 10 overall, from Cowboys) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Round 2 (37) - Landon Dickerson, OG/C, Alabama

Round 3 (73, from Panthers) - Milton Williams, DE, Louisiana Tech

Round 4 (123, from Dolphins) - Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Round 5 (150) - Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Round 6 (189) - Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Round 6 (191, from Broncos through Panthers) - Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

Round 6 (224, compensatory) - JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

Round 7 (234) - Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane

New York Giants

Round 1 (No. 20 overall, from Bears) - Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Round 2 (50, from Dolphins) - Azeez Ojulari, DE/LB, Georgia

Round 3 (71, from Broncos) - Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida

Round 4 (116) - Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa

Round 6 (196) - Gary Brightwell, RB, Arizona

Round 6 (201, from Cardinals) - Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

Washington Football Team

Round 1 (No. 19 overall) - Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Round 2 (51) - Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Round 3 (74, from 49ers) - Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

Round 3 (82) - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Round 4 (124) - John Bates, TE, Boise State

Round 5 (163) - Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

Round 6 (225, from Eagles, compensatory) - Camaron Cheeseman, LS, Michigan

Round 7 (240, from 49ers through Eagles) - William Bradley-King, LB, Baylor

Round 7 (246) - Shaka Toney, DE, Penn State

Round 7 (258, from Chiefs through Dolphins) - Dax Milne, WR, BYU