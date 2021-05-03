Each pick for the NFC East in the 2021 NFL Draft
Check out each pick from each team in the NFC East. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.
Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 (No. 12 overall, from 49ers through Dolphins and Eagles) - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Round 2 (44) - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
Round 3 (75) - Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
Round 3 (84, from Colts through Eagles) - Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa
Round 3 (99, compensatory) - Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State
Round 4 (115) - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
Round 4 (138, compensatory) - Josh Ball, OT, Marshall
Round 5 (179, compensatory) - Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford
Round 6 (192, from Lions) - Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky
Round 6 (227, compensatory) - Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
Round 7 (238) - Matt Farniok, OG, Nebraska
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 (No. 10 overall, from Cowboys) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Round 2 (37) - Landon Dickerson, OG/C, Alabama
Round 3 (73, from Panthers) - Milton Williams, DE, Louisiana Tech
Round 4 (123, from Dolphins) - Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech
Round 5 (150) - Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
Round 6 (189) - Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
Round 6 (191, from Broncos through Panthers) - Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina
Round 6 (224, compensatory) - JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU
Round 7 (234) - Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane
New York Giants
Round 1 (No. 20 overall, from Bears) - Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Round 2 (50, from Dolphins) - Azeez Ojulari, DE/LB, Georgia
Round 3 (71, from Broncos) - Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida
Round 4 (116) - Elerson Smith, LB, Northern Iowa
Round 6 (196) - Gary Brightwell, RB, Arizona
Round 6 (201, from Cardinals) - Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State
Washington Football Team
Round 1 (No. 19 overall) - Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Round 2 (51) - Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Round 3 (74, from 49ers) - Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
Round 3 (82) - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
Round 4 (124) - John Bates, TE, Boise State
Round 5 (163) - Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati
Round 6 (225, from Eagles, compensatory) - Camaron Cheeseman, LS, Michigan
Round 7 (240, from 49ers through Eagles) - William Bradley-King, LB, Baylor
Round 7 (246) - Shaka Toney, DE, Penn State
Round 7 (258, from Chiefs through Dolphins) - Dax Milne, WR, BYU