Each pick for the NFC North in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each NFC North team.

Check out each pick from each team in the NFC North. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

Chicago Bears

Round 1 (No. 11 overall, from Giants) - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Round 2 (39, from Panthers) - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Round 5 (151, from Panthers) - Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

Round 6 (217, from Buccaneers through Seahawks, compensatory) - Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

Round 6 (221, compensatory) - Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

Round 6 (228, compensatory) - Thomas Graham, Jr., CB, Oregon

Round 7 (250, from Seahawks) - Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU

Detroit Lions

Round 1 (No. 7 overall) - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Round 2 (41) - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Round 3 (72) - Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State

Round 3 (101, from Rams, compensatory) - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Round 4 (112) - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Round 4 (113, from Panthers through Browns) - Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Round 7 (257, from Bills through Browns) - Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

Green Bay Packers

Round 1 (No. 29 overall) - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Round 2 (62) - Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Round 3 (85, from Titans) - Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Round 4 (142, compensatory) - Royce Newman, OT, Ole Miss

Round 5 (173) - Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

Round 5 (178, compensatory) - Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

Round 6 (214) - Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin

Round 6 (220, compensatory) - Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

Round 7 (256) - Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1 (No. 23 overall, from Seahawks through Jets) - Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Round 3 (66, from Jets) - Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

Round 3 (78) - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Round 3 (86, from Seahawks through Jets) - Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

Round 3 (90, from Ravens) - Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh

Round 4 (119) - Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State

Round 4 (125, from Bears) - Camryn Bynum, CB, California

Round 4 (134, from Bills) - Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State

Round 5 (157) - Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

Round 5 (168, from Steelers through Ravens) - Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri

Round 6 (199) - Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh