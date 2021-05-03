Each pick for the NFC South in the 2021 NFL Draft
Check out each pick from each team in the NFC South. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 (No. 32 overall) - Joe Tryon, LB, Washington
Round 2 (64) - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Round 3 (95) - Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame
Round 4 (129, from Seahawks) - Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
Round 5 (176) - K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn
Round 7 (251, from Steelers) - Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU
Round 7 (259) - Grant Stuard, LB, Houston
Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 (No. 4 overall) - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Round 2 (40, from Broncos) - Richie Grant, S, Central Florida
Round 3 (68) - Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Round 4 (108) - Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
Round 4 (114, from Broncos) - Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
Round 5 (148) - Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas
Round 5 (182, compensatory) - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame
Round 5 (183, compensatory) - Avery Williams, CB, Boise State
Round 6 (187) - Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State
Carolina Panthers
Round 1 (No. 8 overall) - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Round 2 (59, from Browns) - Terrace Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU
Round 3 (70, from Eagles) - Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
Round 3 (83, from Bears) - Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
Round 4 (126, from Titans) - Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 5 (158, from Patriots through Texans) - Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Round 5 (166, from Titans) - Keith Taylor, CB, Washington
Round 6 (193) - Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama
Round 6 (204, from Bears) - Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
Round 6 (222, compensatory) - Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama
Round 7 (232, from Falcons through Dolphins and Titans) - Phil Hoskins, DT, Kentucky
New Orleans Saints
Round 1 (No. 28 overall) - Payton Turner, DE, Houston
Round 2 (60) - Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
Round 3 (76, from Giants through Broncos) - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
Round 4 (133) - Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
Round 6 (206, from Colts) - Landon Young, OT, Kentucky
Round 7 (255) - Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama