Each pick for the NFC South in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each NFC South team.

Check out each pick from each team in the NFC South. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

American Football Conference for the National Football League.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

National Football Conference for the National Football League.

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1 (No. 32 overall) - Joe Tryon, LB, Washington

Round 2 (64) - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Round 3 (95) - Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame

Round 4 (129, from Seahawks) - Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Round 5 (176) - K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

Round 7 (251, from Steelers) - Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU

Round 7 (259) - Grant Stuard, LB, Houston

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1 (No. 4 overall) - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Round 2 (40, from Broncos) - Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

Round 3 (68) - Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Round 4 (108) - Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Round 4 (114, from Broncos) - Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

Round 5 (148) - Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas

Round 5 (182, compensatory) - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame

Round 5 (183, compensatory) - Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

Round 6 (187) - Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Carolina Panthers

Round 1 (No. 8 overall) - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Round 2 (59, from Browns) - Terrace Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU

Round 3 (70, from Eagles) - Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

Round 3 (83, from Bears) - Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

Round 4 (126, from Titans) - Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Round 5 (158, from Patriots through Texans) - Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Round 5 (166, from Titans) - Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

Round 6 (193) - Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama

Round 6 (204, from Bears) - Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

Round 6 (222, compensatory) - Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

Round 7 (232, from Falcons through Dolphins and Titans) - Phil Hoskins, DT, Kentucky

New Orleans Saints

Round 1 (No. 28 overall) - Payton Turner, DE, Houston

Round 2 (60) - Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Round 3 (76, from Giants through Broncos) - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Round 4 (133) - Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

Round 6 (206, from Colts) - Landon Young, OT, Kentucky

Round 7 (255) - Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama