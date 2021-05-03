Each pick for the NFC West in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each NFC West team.

Check out each pick from each team in the NFC West. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1 (No. 3 overall, from Texans through Dolphins) - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Round 2 (48, from Raiders) - Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

Round 3 (88, from Rams) - Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

Round 3 (102, compensatory) - Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

Round 5 (155) - Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan

Round 5 (172, from Saints) - Deommodore Lenior, CB, Oregon

Round 5 (180, compensatory) - Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

Round 6 (194) - Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1 (No. 16 overall) - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Round 2 (49) - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Round 4 (136, from Chiefs through Ravens) - Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

Round 6 (210, from Ravens) - Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke

Round 6 (223, from Vikings; compensatory selection) - Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida

Round 7 (243) - James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

Round 7 (247, from Bears through Raiders) - Michal Menet, C, Penn State

Los Angeles Rams

Round 2 (No. 57 overall) - Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Round 3 (103, compensatory) - Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Round 4 (117, from 49ers) - Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4 (130, from Rams through Jaguars) - Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Round 4 (141, compensatory) - Jacob Harris, WR, Central Florida

Round 5 (174, from Bills through Texans) - Earnest Brown IV, DE, Northwestern

Round 7 (233, from Bengals through Texans) - Jake Funk, FB, Maryland

Round 7 (249, from Titans through Jaguars) - Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

Round 7 (252) - Chris Garrett, LB, Concordia-St. Paul

Seattle Seahawks

Round 2 (No. 56 overall) - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Round 4 (137, from Buccaneers) - Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Round 6 (208, from Seahawks through Dolphins and Bears) - Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida