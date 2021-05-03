Each pick for the NFC West in the 2021 NFL Draft
Check out each pick from each team in the NFC West. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.
San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 (No. 3 overall, from Texans through Dolphins) - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Round 2 (48, from Raiders) - Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame
Round 3 (88, from Rams) - Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
Round 3 (102, compensatory) - Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
Round 5 (155) - Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan
Round 5 (172, from Saints) - Deommodore Lenior, CB, Oregon
Round 5 (180, compensatory) - Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
Round 6 (194) - Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 (No. 16 overall) - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Round 2 (49) - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Round 4 (136, from Chiefs through Ravens) - Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
Round 6 (210, from Ravens) - Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke
Round 6 (223, from Vikings; compensatory selection) - Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida
Round 7 (243) - James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati
Round 7 (247, from Bears through Raiders) - Michal Menet, C, Penn State
Los Angeles Rams
Round 2 (No. 57 overall) - Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
Round 3 (103, compensatory) - Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina
Round 4 (117, from 49ers) - Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M
Round 4 (130, from Rams through Jaguars) - Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
Round 4 (141, compensatory) - Jacob Harris, WR, Central Florida
Round 5 (174, from Bills through Texans) - Earnest Brown IV, DE, Northwestern
Round 7 (233, from Bengals through Texans) - Jake Funk, FB, Maryland
Round 7 (249, from Titans through Jaguars) - Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame
Round 7 (252) - Chris Garrett, LB, Concordia-St. Paul
Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 (No. 56 overall) - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
Round 4 (137, from Buccaneers) - Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
Round 6 (208, from Seahawks through Dolphins and Bears) - Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida