NFL Draft home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Each pick for the NFC West in the 2021 NFL Draft

Here is a list of each player that was picked by each NFC West team.
Author:
Publish date:

Check out each pick from each team in the NFC West. Plenty of potential for each player drafted.

American Football Conference for the National Football League.

American Football Conference for the National Football League.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

National Football Conference for the National Football League.

National Football Conference for the National Football League.

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

nfl-san-francisco-49ers-team-logo-300x300

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1 (No. 3 overall, from Texans through Dolphins) - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Round 2 (48, from Raiders) - Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

Round 3 (88, from Rams) - Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

Round 3 (102, compensatory) - Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

Round 5 (155) - Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan

Round 5 (172, from Saints) - Deommodore Lenior, CB, Oregon

Round 5 (180, compensatory) - Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

Round 6 (194) - Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

nfl-arizona-cardinals-team-logo-300x300

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1 (No. 16 overall) - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Round 2 (49) - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Round 4 (136, from Chiefs through Ravens) - Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

Round 6 (210, from Ravens) - Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke

Round 6 (223, from Vikings; compensatory selection) - Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida

Round 7 (243) - James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

Round 7 (247, from Bears through Raiders) - Michal Menet, C, Penn State

los-angeles-rams-2020-logo-wordmark-300x300

Los Angeles Rams

Round 2 (No. 57 overall) - Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Round 3 (103, compensatory) - Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Round 4 (117, from 49ers) - Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4 (130, from Rams through Jaguars) - Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

Round 4 (141, compensatory) - Jacob Harris, WR, Central Florida

Round 5 (174, from Bills through Texans) - Earnest Brown IV, DE, Northwestern

Round 7 (233, from Bengals through Texans) - Jake Funk, FB, Maryland

Round 7 (249, from Titans through Jaguars) - Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

Round 7 (252) - Chris Garrett, LB, Concordia-St. Paul

nfl-seattle-seahawks-team-logo-300x300

Seattle Seahawks

Round 2 (No. 56 overall) - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Round 4 (137, from Buccaneers) - Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Round 6 (208, from Seahawks through Dolphins and Bears) - Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

nfc west
NFL Draft

Each pick for the NFC West in the 2021 NFL Draft

nfc east
NFL Draft

Each pick for the NFC East in the 2021 NFL Draft

NFC SOUTH
NFL Draft

Each pick for the NFC South in the 2021 NFL Draft

afc west
NFL Draft

Each pick for the AFC West in the 2021 NFL Draft

nfc north
NFL Draft

Each pick for the NFC North in the 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_13288751
NFL Draft

Did the New York Jets get the biggest steal in the 2021 NFL Draft?

b2r0doslqhlux1bdvkbo
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft undrafted free agent tracker: Rookie UDFA signings from all 32 teams.

USATSI_14976454
Mocks

2022 NFL Mock Draft: The first of many

img_20210213_112522_e (1)
Prospect Rankings

Rankings