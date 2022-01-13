2022 NFL Draft: Baylor's Jalen Pitre is a Scheme Specific Sleeper

Every year there is a prospect in the NFL Draft that inches the game of football closer to "position-less" play, much like what is seen in the NBA. In the 2022 Draft, Baylor's Jalen Pitre is the one to push the confines of what it means to be a linebacker or defensive back.

Listed officially as a safety, Pitre doesn't roam deep like Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton or play in the box like Penn State's Jaquan Brisker. Both players do more than this, but hear me out. Instead, Pitre plays the "STAR" role for the Bears, a role that morphs a nickel corner and a weak-side linebacker together.

This role is reserved for players with the highest degree of athleticism, like Los Angeles' Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who combines cornerback coverage skills with linebacker run defending attributes. Pitre, not a Ramsey level of prospect to be clear, has a tweener build at 6-foot, 197 pounds, which is a bit light for this hybrid position but don't worry because he usually punches above his weight class.

Pitre combines freak athleticism with a nose for the football to amass eye-popping stats, particularly in his last two seasons with the Bears. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons -- 22 games played -- the fifth-year senior totaled 130 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, nine pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He's not just putting up high tackle numbers like an impressive linebacker or showing ball production like a skilled defensive back. Pitre is doing both. That type of production would typically warrant some first-round buzz, yet the consensus on Pitre's stock is more of a late Day 2/early Day 3 projection.

Before diving into why that projection is where it is, let's look at all the fantastic things Pitre does well on the field. It starts with his ability as a blitzer, where Pitre times the snap well, has great food speed to infiltrate the backfield and does so from various spots on the field.

As shown above, Pitre can line up on the edge from a typical nickel corner position or even come from depth after disguising his coverage. As many of the top defenses in the NFL call more simulated pressures -- teams love to copy successful models -- defensive backs with blitzing prowess will become more and more coveted, Pitre included.

Pitre's heat-seeking missile-like qualities aren't limited to slowing down passing games. He also makes his presence felt against the run, where his quick trigger, competitive toughness and dependable tackling shine bright. Pitre often acts as a third linebacker, playing at the second level of the defense, but from a wider alignment that often helps shut down zone runs.

Pitre is always looking to make a play, and he's quick to process what's in front of him. Combining his physical and mental advantages leads to stellar play speed. This regularly puts Pitre around the ball where he rarely misses tackles, even difficult ones in open space.

Pitre's talents don't just stop there, and he also flashes great potential in coverage due to fluid movement skills and high football IQ. Pitre can be trusted to cover tight ends in man coverage, is smart when passing off routes when in "Banjo" technique, and has some versatility to survive in curl-flat and deep zones.

This is where we see the beauty of the STAR position. If teams have the right player to fulfill the role, they theoretically have a defender who is more athletic and better in coverage than linebackers without sacrificing much in terms of tackling and run defense.

Pitre is consistently a disruptive force because his skillset meshes cohesively with Dave Aranda's scheme. Aranda wants to create controlled chaos, and he wants his players to fly to the ball, and he wants offenses to have to claw for every single yard. Pitre is his key.

Now, back to Pitre's second- or third-round projection: Why isn't he projected higher if he's so great? First, not every team has a STAR position built into their defensive scheme. Philosophies differ, and there is no true one model of success that has proven superior.

Furthermore, it's incredibly rare to find a player who can truly do everything that a STAR is required to do at a high level. Pitre is an example of this because while he does many things at a functional level, he has specific limitations versus the run and pass.

Pitre's slighter build will get him in trouble against the grown-men elite athletes in the NFL. He can struggle to stack and shed blocks, and bigger tight ends can use their size as a clear advantage in the passing game. Pitre isn't highly refined in man coverage matched up against slot receivers who run routes well.

This is what makes the draft and roster building so much fun. There are thousands of pieces to choose from and knowing how each piece does or does not fit together is paramount. It's equally important to understand Pitre's strengths as it is his weaknesses, so that he can be put in positions to succeed, not fail.

The plan for best utilizing him could go as follows: On rushing downs, play him as a STAR versus light personnel. On passing downs blitz him off the edge, as the STAR or from deep. Keep offenses guessing by occasionally dropping him in coverage to survey curl-flat zones and occasionally deep zones in a two-high structure.

Conversely, don't ask him to be the "force" player versus heavy personnel on rushing downs. Don't expect him to lock up Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin or Tyreek Hill in pure man coverage. There are distinct functions that Pitre excels at and others that he can improve upon with time.

Because of this, he may be a first-round talent on certain teams' boards. I'm staring at you Panthers, Ravens and Chargers. However, for most teams, he is too scheme-specific on which to spend premium draft capital. If he goes to the right team, he can be a high-level contributor who fills the stat sheet.

If he goes to the wrong team, he may be stuck in the dog house as a backup and even bounce around before he finds a coaching staff that understands how to use him. Hence, Jalen Pitre is an uber-talented defender that is a scheme-specific sleeper who could outperform his draft position.

