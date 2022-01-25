2022 NFL Draft: Charles Cross An NFL Ready Tackle

Left tackle is one of the most difficult positions in the NFL and one of the most important at the same time. Trying to prevent a defender from getting around you and to the quarterback is not an easy task. Unless your name is Charles Cross.

Hailing from Laurel, Mississippi, Cross was the highest-rated offensive lineman in Mississippi State school history. 247Sports rated him a five-star recruit, the 27th-best recruit nationally, the 5th-best tackle and the 2nd-best recruit in Mississippi.

That potential wasn't fully captured in his true freshman season in 2019. Cross was a bit light, weighing in at 270 pounds and after appearing in three games, he decided to redshirt.

Everything changed in 2020 when Cross developed his body, added 20 pounds of mass and started 10 games as the Bulldogs blind-side protector. Cross looked comfortable, played well in 2020 and his pattern of development continued in 2021 as he is now listed at 305 pounds.

With 22 starts to his belt, Cross is an NFL-ready tackle, particularly in pass protection. His athletic ability provides a high ceiling as he has the explosiveness to get out of his stance, kick step and maintain a half-man relationship.

Additionally, he shows great balance and core strength to hold his ground and redirect rushers. Furthermore, he possesses the lateral mobility to mirror pass rusher's best moves.

Athleticism isn't everything though and playing in Mike Leach's pass-happy Air Raid scheme has offered countless opportunities for Cross to refine his craft. He displays advanced timing of his strike and knows how to bait defender's hands and punish them for it. He even has the awareness to pick up stunts, loops and blitzes like a seasoned veteran.

Cross is an incredibly smart player who understands the matchup in front of him and has a plan for the different types of rushers he must block. His game versus Alabama was a perfect example of how Cross uses wily techniques to gain an advantage on his opponent, no matter if they are an outside linebacker, defensive lineman or defensive back.

Cross faced a myriad of defenders that day versus Alabama and it speaks volumes that Crimson Tide star Will Anderson Jr. was lining up over the right tackle away from Cross, the entire game.

Cross' film is truly so impressive and he shows the potential of a game-changing left tackle that forces offenses to change their game plan and move their best player elsewhere.

Not only does Cross win his one-on-ones but when defenses bring stunts or blitzes, Cross is one step ahead. He has the lightning-quick mental processing to identify where extra defenders are coming from and who his assignment is.

Cross rarely makes mistakes and shows the ability to work well with his teammates as the offensive line is a five-man unit that requires chemistry and cohesion.

The one aspect Cross can continue to work on was the same knock on him since high school. Although he's added 35 pounds already, weighing an unofficial 305 pounds would make him one of the lightest starting tackles in the NFL.

It was rare for this to hurt Cross at the college level but NFL athletes are a different beast. His anchor may get exposed by speed-to-power rushes and allow for pocket penetration until he adds on another five to ten pounds.

While this is an area of improvement to markdown, it's quite literally the most "fixable" aspect for a player to develop. With an NFL strength and conditioning program, Cross can add ten pounds in his sleep. He's already shown he has the work ethic and determination to transform his body, so there is no reason to believe that progression will stop.

The best offensive tackles in the game impact the pass protection and run blocking. Cross may not consistently pancake defenders like Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu but he's no slouch in the run game himself.

Due to his explosiveness and lateral mobility, Cross is a natural fit in a zone scheme and can make reach blocks with ease. He understands how to use angles to his advantage and also displays the leg drive necessary to push defenders out of their gaps. While there are reps where he could sustain his blocks for longer, overall, Cross has a nasty attitude and is far from soft.

In summary, Cross has gotten better and better each year from a physical and technical standpoint. He's an athletic tackle who can execute any type of kick step, excel in any style of passing offense and can be left on an island, not requiring chip blocks. He would benefit from added functional strength but can succeed in a zone run scheme where he primarily makes reach blocks on the backside of the play.

Cross can be a functional starting tackle the day he steps into the NFL and has room to grow to reach a perennial Pro Bowler ceiling. He is a top-three tackle in the 2022 Draft and a borderline top 10 talent overall.

Teams that should consider drafting Cross include the New York Giants at seven, the Atlanta Falcons at eight and the Washington Football Team at eleven.

