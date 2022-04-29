Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 Recap

This was the most entertaining first round in recent memory. The draft was dominated by the wide receiver position, with four going between eight and 12.

This was the most entertaining first round in recent memory. The draft was dominated by the wide receiver position, with four going between eight and 12. It didn't end there, with the Commanders reaching for Jahan Dotson at 18. Top NFL wideouts A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were traded. This draft showed how valuable receivers have become. Teams saw how successful the Bengals were with three high-level wideouts this past season. The most interesting part about the receivers taken in Round 1 was that none were drafted after 18. This was definitely a top-heavy wideout class.

The biggest head-scratcher was Chattanooga guard Cole Strange at 29 to the Patriots. Strange looked like a very good third-round pick who could start for a while, but he didn't have Round-1 talent or upside. His Senior Bowl was solid and he has versatility, which most likely intrigued the Patriots. With that being said, this was at least a round reach. He is nowhere near Ali Marpet as a prospect and might not even be as good as Quinn Meinerz, who went in the second and third round, respectively.

There were several great value picks in the first round. Safety Lewis Cine, to finish off the first round, was an excellent pick by the Vikings. He'll be the future replacement for Harrison Smith but until then, they'll form an elite safety duo. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson falling to 26 was puzzling and the Jets capitalized on it. They ended up with Johnson, cornerback Ahmad Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round. That is as good a haul a team could have.

Another team that won was the Chiefs. They traded up to grab cornerback Trent McDuffie at 21, and he should be a long-time starter. Kansas City stayed at 30 and selected defensive end George Karlaftis, who could be a Pro-Bowl player. They didn't take a wide receiver, but instead selected two players who could be impact players from Day 1. Karlaftis truly has a chance to be special.

The question on everyone's mind was how many quarterbacks would go in Round 1. Kenny Pickett was the only one, at 20 to the Steelers. He was the best quarterback in the draft and is pro-ready for a team with a great defense and weapons. Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell should all go off the board Friday, which is where they should go.

It was a great Day 1, but there should be still several great value picks on Day 2. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, edge rusher David Ojabo and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. could have all gone in the first round and should hear their names called very early Friday. 

cole strange 1
