2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 Recap

The second day of the draft wasn't as entertaining as day one but the quarterback drama kept everyone locked in.

The second day of the draft wasn't as entertaining as day one, but the quarterback drama kept everyone locked in. In a weak quarterback class, it isn't crazy to say the top four all fell later than they should have. The biggest surprise was Malik Willis falling all the way to the Titans at 86. Many felt there was a chance Tennessee would take a quarterback in the first round, yet they ended up with a high-upside quarterback who could have gone two rounds earlier in the third.

New Panthers quarterback Matt Corral, who was invited to the draft, was sitting there at 94 when the Panthers moved up to take him. It wouldn't be shocking to see him end up as a day one starter or play early on if Sam Darnold struggles.

Going into the season, many analysts had Sam Howell from North Carolina as their quarterback one, and he's still available going into day three. He will be an excellent value there, as he has starter potential.

Even though many felt there would be a run on quarterbacks in the second, wide receivers were flying off the board, similar to round one. The run started at 34 when the Packers traded both of their second-round picks to go up and get Christian Watson, who projects to be a better version of Marques Valdez-Scantling, who Aaron Rodgers was a huge fan of. In the second round, the two biggest surprises at receiver were the Giants selecting Wan'Dale Robinson at 43 and the Patriots selecting Tyquan Thornton at 50. Both were more of a day three pick.

There were several great value picks at receiver. The Colts got a home run at 53 with Alec Pierce. He has the potential to be the next Jordy Nelson and will be a great fit in the Colts' offense. John Metchie and Skyy Moore were two solid values as well.

The Ravens continued to dominate the draft, as they ended up with David Ojabo in the second and Travis Jones in the third. Both could end up as excellent starters, and it wouldn't have been shocking to see them drafted in the first round.

Tennessee was another winner from day two. In addition to Willis, they got a starting cornerback in Roger McCreary and starting tackle in Nicholas Petit-Frere. Petit-Frere could end up providing first-round value and was a steal on day two. He has all the talent to be one of the cornerstones of the Titans offense for the future.

Several top players went off the board on day two but there are still many talented players left. Expect Howell, Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and Kentucky guard Darian Kinnard to go early tomorrow.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT