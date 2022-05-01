2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap

The NFL Draft is officially over after teams and the media dedicated 362 days to this event,

The NFL Draft is officially over. With teams and the media dedicating 362 days to this event, it was great to see how things unfolded. Day 3 was a little tamer, with fewer trades and star players falling.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was the last big-name player to hear his name called. The Commanders selected him with the first pick in the fifth round, which is excellent value. If Carson Wentz struggles, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Howell get a chance to play as a rookie. Worst case, he is probably a No. 2 this season and a high-end backup for his career.

The medicals were enough of a concern with Nevada quarterback Carson Strong that he wasn’t drafted. He ended up signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent. With a good season in 2021, many felt he had a chance to be a first-round pick.

One of the headlines surrounding Day 3 was the sheer number of picks (six) the Ravens had in the fourth round. They added two tight ends, a punter, two cornerbacks and a tackle. It wouldn’t be shocking to see at least three of those players end up as long-term starters. The Jets have gotten a tremendous amount of praise for their first round but the Ravens had the best class. It has a chance to be historic.

The late rounds of drafts feature many players new to fans and even analysts. Players such as cornerback Christian Matthew from Valdosta State and safety Rodney Thomas II from Yale (Colts) were two defensive backs most people were unfamiliar with going into the draft. Matthew, who the Cardinals drafted in the seventh round, is particularly interesting, standing at 6-foot-4. It will be interesting to monitor their careers.

With 157 picks Saturday, there were a number of great values. Wide receiver Bo Melton (Seahawks) and defensive end Isaiah Thomas (Browns) were selected in the seventh round and many had them at least two rounds higher. They could easily make the 53-man roster as rookies.

Linebacker Darrian Beavers (Giants), defensive end Amare Barno (Panthers) and guard Lecitus Smith (Cardinals) were three sixth-round picks who all could have sneaked into Day 2. They stand out among their peers in the sixth. The aforementioned Howell and Kentucky guard Darian Kinnard (Chiefs) were fantastic value picks to start the fifth round. Going into the season, they were potential first-round picks and their play didn’t warrant this kind of fall.

The fourth round featured a number of top 100 players, including tight end Isaiah Likely (Ravens), defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (Browns) and wide receiver Calvin Austin III (Steelers). This was a much stronger fourth round than in past years.

That wraps up this year’s draft. A number of players didn’t hear their names called, but many of them will end up contributing on Super Bowl winning teams. That is what makes the NFL so great. On to the 2023 class.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT