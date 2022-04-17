2022 NFL Draft: Devin Lloyd Has All the Earmarks to be Defensive Rookie of the Year

Lloyd appears to be the consensus No. 1 linebacker available when the draft begins April 28 in Las Vegas.

Everyone loves linebackers.

Thinking back to yesteryear with Dick Butkus, the position has always had a kinship with fans. From Lawrence Taylor to Ray Lewis, linebackers have reverberated over the generations.

Last year, rookie Micah Parsons kept the tradition going with a fabulous year for the Dallas Cowboys. He earned first-team All-Pro honors that coincided with being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He was the 13th linebacker since the turn of the century to be nominated for the prestigious award as a rookie.

However, the position has somewhat lost some of its luster over the last decade.

The bulk of linebackers getting the nod for top defensive rookie came between 2000-12, with only two others winning the award since then.

That is where we focus in on Utah’s Devin Lloyd.

He possesses all the tools to be a difference-maker at the next level.

Lloyd appears to be the consensus No. 1 linebacker available when the draft begins April 28 in Las Vegas. If you search the Internet, his name consistently pops up in mock drafts in the 10-15 range. A few have him projected inside the top 10, but mostly Lloyd is settling in that10-15 range.

I’m not a betting man.

But I’d be hard pressed not to throw down some money on Lloyd being the defensive rookie of the year if he does come off the board in picks 10-15 on Day 1 of the draft. Seeing the correlation between his projected draft status and the area in which past winners were selected it would be easy money.

Thirteen winners are listed above and nine of the 13 were drafted from picks nine to 12 overall. That’s astonishing in some ways how similar the winner of this award is in conjunction with their draft entry into the National Football League.

In a league where copycatting one another is the ultimate display of flattery, teams will be looking to connect the dots with the next Parsons in this 2022 NFL Draft class.

Parsons led the Nittany Lions with 109 tackles in 2019 before sitting out 2020 as COVID-19 wreaked havoc across the globe. With only 6.5 career sacks at Penn State. Parsons had more sacks as a rookie in the NFL (13) than in his entire career as a Nittany Lion. The sacks where an area that never surfaced much statistically in college, but his 14 tackles fo -loss helped solidify his ability to penetrate.

Lloyd’s production in his final year in college football is nearly identical to that of Parsons.

The accolades followed his production in his final season at Utah.

Named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American, he capped off his illustrious career with a Pac-12 title. He recorded 111 combined tackles, seven sacks, 22 tackles for loss, four interceptions and that resulted in two touchdowns.

While his NFL Scouting Combine numbers didn’t amaze by the standards now set by exceptional athletes, Lloyd’s tape reveals a linebacker equipped to be extremely productive in all areas of the defense. With 43 tackles for loss, that validates his ability to be a disruptive force behind the line of scrimmage.

However, that may not be his best area on defensen.

Lloyd is sensational in coverage. He recorded five career interceptions and three of those were returned for touchdowns. He reminds me a lot of Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) in a lot of ways. Of course, playing on that level in the NFL is much different than in college.

Possessing all the tools to match those who have come before him to win rookie honors, Lloyd is one defensive player not considered an edge rusher who could leapfrog them all when awards are being handed out as the 2022 NFL season ends.

Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Better get your tickets ready to cash in!

