2022 NFL Draft: Elite Edge Rushers Vying for Top Selection

Last spring Kayvon Thibodeaux was considered the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, he faces a ton of completion from deserving prospects.

Last spring Kayvon Thibodeaux was considered the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With little competition, he stood alone above all others as the early consensus number one pick.

Heading into the first week of college football, Thibodeaux was the prize for the worst team in the National Football League. A no-brainer, you could write his name and position on the draft index card and hand it to Commissioner Goodell.

Standing at the podium Goodell would announce these words.

With the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select the Oregon Ducks Kayvon Thibo – Pause it!

Before we get there.

We had to play out the college season.

As the pageantry of college football was revived after Covid-19, the games felt like normal. Cheerleaders, bands, and most importantly fans filled stadiums to usher in another great football season.

In that period players across the nation begin to emerge and falter.

A quick example are two quarterbacks who had drastically different fortunes unfold.

Kenny Pickett raised his level of play during his final year at Pitt to possibly become the top quarterback in the entire draft class. Opposite of Pickett’s rise to fame was Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and his epic fall from grace as a preeminent top signal-caller in this class to being benched for freshman Caleb Williams.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchison was on the radar but was not a threat to Thibodeaux for top honors. Hutchison didn’t waste any time trying to reach that status. With 5.5 sacks in the first four games, Hutchison was capturing the attention of scouts and fans alike. Then he went on a real terror down the stretch with nine sacks over his final five games.

By the time the Wolverines beat Ohio State, it was Hutchison elbowing Thibodeaux for who would stand alone atop the 2022 draft class.

Then the all-star games started in earnest.

Another opportunity for players to bolster their draft stock, especially with a special week in Mobile, Alabama at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but in today’s day and age, rarely can seniors jump juniors as the top pick.

Immediately following the all-star games, the most coveted prospects are invited to the city of Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

This is the platform where a prospect can skyrocket towards the top of the charts.

That came to fruition for Alabama’s Evan Neal and N.C. State’s Ickey Ekwonu.

These two offensive linemen put together fantastic performances and instantly were placed amongst a crowded pedestal, already occupied by Hutchison and Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux once stood alone but as time went on it became very crowded at the top.

One more player would be added to the group.

Georgia won the championship over Alabama 33-18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bulldogs’ defense was heads and shoulders above the fray all season long and when their star-studded group arrived back at Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Scouting Combine, they performed even more magnificently.

Edge rusher Travon Walker (Georgia) made Lucas Oil Stadium his personal playground with dominating events. That catapulted him into the conversation of being considered the top pick in the draft.

So, from late August until today, that’s a quick summary of how these players got in the mix for top honors.

With a few weeks remaining before the Commissioner announces the draft is open, the current trend is three defensive ends coming off the board with the first three overall picks.

Although nothing is certain until the names are called, it’s anyone’s guess who goes first.

So, let’s take a little deeper look at these edge-rushing prospects and the universities that helped them achieve elite status.

Michigan

School Production at the Position

· 2021 | 1st Round | Kwity Paye

· 2020 | 5th Round | Michael Danna

· 2019 | 1st Round | Rashad Gary

· 2018 | 5th Round | Maurice Hurst

· 2017 | 1st Round | Taco Charlton

· 2017 | 3rd Round | Chris Wormley

· 2017 | 4th Round | Ryan Glasgow

· 2016 | 4th Round | Willie Henry

· 2015 | 2nD Round | Frank Clark

Let’s pause and take in the number of defensive linemen the Wolverines have produced of late. It’s astonishing. It simply does not happen like that. The last NFL Draft held without a Michigan defensive lineman drafted was 2014. Three first-rounders since 2017, and the additions of Hutchinson and outside linebacker David Ojabo entrench the Wolverines as possibly the premier university for the first line of defense. Brandon Graham was drafted 13th overall in 2010, and sort of began a run-on Wolverines. Hits and misses are clear but in terms of pure volume, Michigan is setting a standard hard to match.

Vying for No. 1 – Aidan Hutchison

NFL Combine Results

· Height 6’7

· Weight 260

· Forty – 4.74

· Vertical – 36

· Broad Jump – 117

· Bench Press – X

· 3-Cone – 6.73

· 20yd Shuttle – 4.15

Love the energy off the edge he brings. What impresses me the most is the consistency in the hustle to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage. He possesses a wide range of moves to attack the quarterback that in addition to his high motor makes him special. Pairing him with outside linebacker Josh Allen could provide the Jaguars with a legitimate force off the edges.

Argument to be No. 1

Hutchinson should be the top pick taken on the 28th of April. The Jaguars invested heavily in offensive linemen via free agency which leads me to believe that Hutchison is their man. Jacksonville had 32 sacks as a team last year. In comparison the NFL’s top two sack leaders Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt (23.5) and San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa (19.5) combined for 43. The recent ability of Michigan to mass-produce at the position and Hutchison’s individual skills set him apart.

Oregon

School Production at the Position

· 2019 | 4th Round | Jalen Jelks

· 2016 | 1st Round | DeForest Buckner

· 2015 | 1st Round | Arik Armstead

· 2013 | 1st Round | Dion Jordan

When you think Oregon, you think offense. The residue of Chip Kelly’s legacy will cement that into our minds forever. Do not be fooled it has been the defense over the years that has produced some quality NFL players. The offensive names resonate the most like Justin Herbert or Marcus Mariota but most of those skill guys have been big disappointments. Think defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, safeties Patrick Chung and Jairus Byrd to mention a few of their top players who reside on the defensive side of the football.

Vying for No. 1 – Kayvon Thibodeaux

NFL Combine Results

· Height – 6’4

· Weight – 254

· Forty – 4.58

· Bench Press – 27

· No Other Drills Performed

The lineage of seeing Buckner, Armstead and Jordon provides some insight into the Ducks program. Quality, not quantity. Herbert keeps the dominant offensive mindset, but I’m telling you this is a sneaky defensive university for NFL teams. Thibodeaux is pure power and athleticism. Depending on what side of the bed I wake up on, I can declare him the top pick over Hutchinson. The pair are very evenly matched.

Argument to be No. 1

Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke worked under the same title in San Francisco from 2011 to 2016. His first selection for the 49ers at seven overall in the 2011 NFL Draft was Missouri edge rusher, Aldon Smith. We’ve come to learn Smith has had his share of unpleasant off-the-field activity. Currently, negative Thibodeaux rumors are manipulating his value. Baalke would know firsthand if any of that holds water and secure the talented Ducks edge rusher if he feels comfortable moving forward. Thibodeaux was a one-man crew. Offensive coordinators had the luxury of game-planning for just Thibodeaux, which was not the case for the players mentioned from Michigan and Georgia. Another nugget on the Ducks program. Five players have been drafted in the top seven over the last eight years. Thibodeaux likely will be the ninth.

Georgia

School Production at the Position

· 2018 | 4th Round | Lorenzo Carter

· 2013 | 3rd Round | John Jenkins

Compared to Michigan and Oregon the Bulldogs are a far cry from being considered a powerhouse of defensive lineman production. Running backs or linebackers is another story. They are top-notch in that developmental department. Georgia’s defense has five to six players considered to be in the top 50 overall in the draft. The Bulldogs Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are projected day-one picks. A remarkable job at recruiting and coaching to get this type of result from a school with no recent success in turning their guys into pros along the defensive line.

Vying for No. 1 – Travon Walker

NFL Combine Results

· Height 6’5

· Weight 272

· Forty – 4.5

· Vertical – 35.5

· Broad Jump – 123

· Bench Press – X

· 3-Cone – 6.89

· 20yd Shuttle – 4.32

Walker is the higher ceiling prospect. Teams eyeing what could be on the horizon rather than what he has done in the past. A career-high six sacks this past season doesn’t really move the meter, but teams feel that his last season was a glimpse of what’s to come. In 2006, Mario Williams got extremely hot before the draft and ended up as the top pick by the Houston Texans. With the current trends, I feel Walker may go no lower than number two on draft night.

Argument to be No. 1

The last formidable defensive lineman drafted out of Georgia was drafted a while ago. In 2010, Geno Atkins (fourth round) was drafted and one year later in the third round Justin Houston came off the board. Walker was a five-star recruit who has lived up to the billing. The heaviest of the three prospects listed with outstanding combine results, it is easy to see why he is name is becoming more and more popular as the top pick. He leaves Georgia as a champion. A pretty significant piece to a player's resume.

Since the turn of the new century, the No. 1 overall pick has been exclusively reserved for quarterbacks. Sixteen have gone No. 1 overall, with four defensive linemen and two offensive linemen being in the mix. Odds favor another defensive guy joining Courtney Brown (2000), Mario Williams (2006), Jadeveon Clowney (2014) and Myles Garrett (2017), as the top pick in the draft that plays defensive end.

Jacksonville has a trio to choose from.

What edge rusher will it be?

All eyes will be on Las Vegas on the evening of April 28th.