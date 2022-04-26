2022 NFL Draft: Final Top 100 Overall Big Board
Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know for the past two decades. We would like to thank all of our supporters throughout the past 20 years for making us the "Leading Authority on the NFL Draft!" Here is our Top 100 overall big board for the 2002 NFL Draft, scheduled to be held on April 28-30th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
2. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
3. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
5. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
8. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
9. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
11. Jermaine Johnson, OLB, Florida State
12. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
13. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
15. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
16. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
19. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
21. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
24. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
25. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
27. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
28. Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
29. Arnold Ebiketie, OLB, Penn State
30. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
36. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
37. Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama
39. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
40. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
42. Jelani Woods, WR, Virginia
43. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
44. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
45. Christian Watson, WR, NDSU
47. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
48. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
49. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
51. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
54. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
55. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
56. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
58. Cade Otton, TE, Washington
59. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
61. Troy Andersen, OLB, Montana State
62. Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
63. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
64. Leo Chenal, OLB, Wisconsin
66. Brian Asamoah II, OLB, Oklahoma
67. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
68. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
69. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina
70. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
71. Jaquan Brisker, CB, Penn State
72. Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
75. Brandon Smith, ILB, Penn State
76. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia
77. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
78. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
79. Channing Tindall, ILB, Georgia
80. Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska
81. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
83. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
84. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
85. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
87. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
88. Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga
89. Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma
92. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
93. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
95. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech
96. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OG, Ohio State
97. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
98. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
99. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
100. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
