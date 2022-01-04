Garrett Wilson Wide Receiver Ohio State

The barebone requirements of a wide receiver are to get open and catch the football. Ohio State's Garrett Wilson is the best receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft at separating from his defender, which will be the topic of the day. There are no complaints about his catching ability, but Wilson's separation quickness is electric and a work of art worthy of a deep film study.

Whether he's lined up as an X, Y, or Z receiver, Wilson's ability to separate at the release, at the stem and after the catch is reminiscent of Justin Jefferson and DJ Moore. A projected first-round pick and potentially the top receiver in this class, Wilson is the king of separation, so how does he do it?

A 5-star prospect and top-15 recruit out of high school, Wilson's athleticism has always been a major proponent of his game. At six-foot 192-pounds, he's a silky smooth mover who is deceptively fast due to his dynamic acceleration and has fluid hips plus the flexible ankle bend to get in and out of his breaks with ease.

Receivers can't win at the highest level solely depending on athleticism. Wilson combines detail and deception to shake defenders and amass 70 catches for 1,058 yards at 15.1 yards per catch and 12 touchdowns in 2021.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are seriously contending for "Wide Receiver U," and Wilson's mastery of the finer points of route running can speak to the stellar teaching from standout WR coach Brian Hartline. Hartline and top-notch recruiting are why NFL teams can trust Buckeye receivers to have successful pro careers. Look no further than Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, or Curtis Samuel as some recent options who have flourished.

Like Thomas and McLaurin, Wilson is a detailed route runner who can separate at all three levels. Starting with the first phase of a well-run route, Wilson's ability to separate at the release is exceptional. He's consistently able to sell the cornerback in the opposite direction of where he ultimately wants to go, which allows for plenty of separation. Turn the audio up for a breakdown of Wilson scoring a touchdown on a well-run "go" route.

Wilson has a variety of release packages at his disposal, which makes it incredibly difficult to cover him because defenders never know what's coming. Wilson's most common and often most successful release of choice is a stutter release. This occurs when he chops his feet, taking multiple quick steps as he closes space between him and his defender and then pairs that with a hard jab step to freeze his opponent.

No matter which release Wilson chooses from his toolkit. There is a common theme to his recipe for success. Firstly, Wilson consistently attacks a corner's space, minimizing a corner's reactionary margin for error. Secondly, he fakes in the opposite direction of where his route will break, forcing the corner to flip their hips into a detrimental recovery position. Finally, Wilson accelerates in the opposite direction of his fake by getting low and using the tension in his bent ankles and knees to springboard himself away from the corner.

A receiver's work off their release can be extremely beneficial or detrimental to their ability to separate, and it's clear that Wilson's skill set allows him to benefit in the form of separation. His footwork is exceptional, and to take his releases to the next level, he can work on using his hands better to defeat press-jam.

There are multiple phases to a well-run route, and Wilson separates at the top of the route, or the "stem," extremely effectively. Deception is the name of the game here again. For example, Wilson will sell inside breaking post routes with an outside fake or outside breaking corner routes with an inside fake.

Wilson pairs that deception with loose hips and law-defying ankle bend, which allows him to change direction without any wasted speed. Cornerbacks - especially in off coverage - are at Wilson's mercy as he easily separates at the stem and creates open throwing windows for quarterback CJ Stroud.

Continuing to work in this snap-to-finish format, after separating at the release, then separating at the stem, Wilson finishes the rep strong by separating after the catch is made. He is a terror in the open field due to his pursuit burning acceleration, and the same way Wilson drops his hips to make a sharp break when running routes, is seen with how he drops his hips to change direction and make a cut to avoid a defender.

Wilson is versatile in how he can gain yards after the catch. He is an offensive coordinator's best friend because he can line up at all three receiver positions, run routes to all three levels of the field and be effective on manufactured touches through jet sweeps and screens.

Wilson's dynamic separation at all three phases of a passing play makes him worthy of the title - king of separation. As cornerbacks get bigger, faster and more technically refined, the demand for a receiver who can be depended on to get open consistently will increase.

Receiver-needy teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders should have Wilson near the top of their boards come draft time. He pairs production, athleticism and attention to detail to form a formidable offensive weapon.

