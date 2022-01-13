NFL Draft: 2022 Hula Bowl Measurements
The following players have been measured at the 2022 Tropical Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
Hula Bowl
AINA
Pos | Name | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arms | Wingspan
QB McKenzie Milton | Florida State | N/A | N/A | 918 | 2958 | 6978
QB Anthony Brown | Oregon | 6013 | 227.8 | 958 | 3228 | 7558
QB Brandon Peters | Illinois | 6042 | 226.7 | 1018 | 3168 | 7768
RB Julius Chestnut | Sacred Heart | 5111 | 224.4 | 918 | 3100 | 7268
RB Quay Holmes | East Tennessee State | 6006 | 214.8 | 1000 | 3178 | 7648
RB Stephen Carr | Indiana | 5113 | 210.9 | 978 | 3118 | 7438
RB Charles Williams | UNLV | 5093 | 196.5 | 858 | 2978 | 7168
FB Joey Kenny | Rhode Island | 6011 | 265.3 | 938 | 3148 | 7428
WR Bryce Singleton | Florida International | 5101 | 186.3 | 948 | 3148 | 7668
WR Lujuan Winningham | Central Arkansas | 6030 | 189.3 | 958 | 3428 | 8078
WR Travell Harris | Washington State | 5074 | 182.3 | 838 | 2848 | 6948
WR Shigeya Masunami | Kansai University | 5063 | 175 | 918 | 2938 | 7028
WR Mike Harley | Miami (FL) | 5103 | 172.9 | 838 | 3068 | 7328
WR Jalen Virgil | Appalachian State | 6001 | 211 | 1000 | 3228 | 7568
WR Keith Corbin | Jackson State | 6006 | 188.5 | 838 | 3218 | 7518
TE Sean Dykes | Memphis | 6000 | 221.4 | 1000 | 3278 | 7658
TE Andrew Ogletree | Youngstown State | 6053 | 256.1 | 958 | 3300 | 8118
TE Thomas Odukoya | Eastern Michigan | 6051 | 260 | 978 | 3278 | 8178
TE Peyton Hendershot | Indiana | 6036 | 237.6 | 918 | 3314 | 7978
OG Cole Schneider | Central Florida | 6031 | 309.1 | 958 | 3038 | 7648
OG Stewart Reese | Florida | 6052 | 367.8 | 1018 | 3528 | 8438
OC Alex Mollette | Marshall | 6021 | 287.1 | 978 | 3368 | 8148
OG Devontay Love-Taylor | Florida State | 6032 | 317.1 | 1000 | 3328 | 7928
OT Jarrid Williams | Miami (FL) | 6060 | 314.8 | 1058 | 3528 | 8548
OT Alex Palczewski | Illinois | 6061 | 308.4 | 918 | 3200 | 8038
OT Tristen Taylor | Eastern Washington | 6052 | 324.4 | 1018 | 3314 | 8338
OC Matt Allen | Michigan State | 6023 | 311.8 | 1000 | 3200 | 7718
OG Vincent McConnell | Cincinnati | 6046 | 285.6 | 938 | 3348 | 7928
OT AJ Arcuri | Michigan State | 6070 | 307.3 | 1100 | 3428 | 8348
DE Scott Patchan | Colorado State | 6043 | 257.7 | 858 | 3300 | 7938
DE Keir Thomas | Florida State | 6015 | 257.4 | 978 | 3258 | 7778
DE Arron Mosby | Fresno State | 6025 | 245.7 | 978 | 3168 | 7748
DT Demetrius Taylor | Appalachian State | 6001 | 296 | 948 | 3228 | 7678
DT Antonio Valentino | Florida | 6024 | 310.4 | 1048 | 3318 | 7918
DT Ben Stille | Nebraska | 6037 | 296.8 | 938 | 3248 | 7878
DT Ralfs Rusins | Liberty | 6053 | 311 | 1068 | 3438 | 7878
DE Owen Carney | Illinois | 6031 | 265.5 | 958 | 3358 | 8068
LB Luke Masterson | Wake Forest | 6014 | 232.5 | 938 | 3118 | 7628
LB Jahad Woods | Washington State | 5096 | 225.2 | 978 | 3048 | 7438
LB Storey Jackson | Liberty | 6014 | 208.3 | 978 | 3138 | 7368
LB Blaze Alldredge | Missouri | 6014 | 225.3 | 938 | 3018 | 7348
LB Silas Kelly | Coastal Carolina | 6034 | 231.1 | 978 | 3068 | 7718
LB Teddy Gallagher | Coastal Carolina | 6000 | 234.9 | 918 | 3078 | 7328
CB Tre Bugg | Air Force | 5113 | 179.3 | 858 | 3068 | 7258
S Miles Hayes | Robert Morris | 6025 | 177.7 | 938 | 3148 | 7678
S Amari Carter | Miami (FL) | 5115 | 198.3 | 900 | 3218 | 7658
CB Warren Saba | East Carolina | 5086 | 193 | 838 | 2938 | 7018
S Tyree Robinson | East Tennessee State | 5104 | 185 | 800 | 3148 | 7438
S DJ Ford | East Carolina | 6033 | 211.4 | 918 | 3358 | 8048
CB Sam Webb | Missouri Western | 6005 | 200 | 900 | 3178 | 7868
CB Christian Holmes | Oklahoma State | 6000 | 200.7 | 958 | 3218 | 7478
CB Jacobi Francis | Memphis | 5095 | 193.7 | 868 | 3058 | 7468
S Derrion Rakestraw | Tulane | 6005 | 196 | 1000 | 3268 | 7628
CB Tristin McCullom | Sam Houston State | 6004 | 190.4 | 938 | 3118 | inj
P Tommy Heatherly | Florida International | 5113 | 211.5 | 858 | 3118 | 7378
K Nick Sciba | Wake Forest | 5095 | 197.3 | 838 | 2848 | 7038
LS Cameron Kaye | Troy | 6007 | 233.5 | 838 | 3028 | 7458
KAI
Pos | Name | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arms | Wingspan
QB Levi Lewis | Louisiana Lafayette | 5087 | 192 | 938 | 3014 | 7358
QB Cole Kelley | Southeastern Louisiana | 6066 | 248 | 938 | 3358 | 8078
QB Nick Starkel | San Jose State | 6037 | 212 | 1018 | 3300 | 7778
RB Raheem Blackshear | Virginia Tech | 5093 | 190 | 878 | 2948 | 7128
RB Bryant Koback | Toledo | 5105 | 209 | 918 | 3068 | 7418
RB Kevin Marks | Buffalo | 5110 | 197 | 1000 | 3148 | 7528
RB Isaih Pacheco | Rutgers | 5102 | 208 | 918 | 2938 | 7348
FB Roger Carter | Georgia State | 6017 | 260 | 1018 | 3248 | 7858
WR Demetris Robertson | Auburn | 5116 | 191 | 868 | 3148 | 7678
WR Kwamie Lassiter | Kansas | 5111 | 179 | 900 | 3128 | 7328
WR Jared Smart | Hawai'i | 5110 | 174 | 978 | 3058 | 7558
WR Isaiah Weston | Northern Iowa | 6033 | 208 | 938 | 3248 | 7858
WR Andrew Kamienski | North Central (IL) | 5104 | 179 | 838 | 3100 | 7248
WR Ryo Miyazawa | Oberlin University (Japan) | 5087 | 168 | 700 | 2838 | 6834
WR Stephon Robinson | Northwestern | 5086 | 177 | 818 | 2928 | 7158
TE Travis Koontz | Texas Tech | 6032 | 257 | 978 | 3228 | 7718
TE Jamal Pettigrew | McNeese State | 6062 | 251 | 1038 | 3300 | 8028
TE Cade Brewer | Texas | 6023 | 238 | 958 | 3218 | 7728
TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe | Kansas State | 6031 | 241 | 858 | 3400 | 8218
OC Liam Shanahan | LSU | 6042 | 305 | 918 | 3218 | 7848
OG Brayden Patton | Northern Illinois | 6043 | 308 | 938 | 3328 | 8000
OT Brodarious Hamm | Auburn | 6047 | 321 | 1078 | 3538 | 8618
OG Cain Madden | Notre Dame | 6021 | 316 | 1000 | 3200 | 7428
OT Ben Petrula | Boston College | 6047 | 318 | 1000 | 3378 | 8048
OG Paul Grattan | UCLA | 6034 | 300 | 938 | 3228 | 7878
OG Kohl Levao | Hawai'i | 6044 | 323 | 1038 | 3338 | 8078
OT Sam Schlueter | Minnesota | 6057 | 313 | 1000 | 3318 | 7968
OT Tanner Owen | Northwest Missouri State | 6041 | 298 | 1038 | 3428 | 8218
OG Liam Fornadel | James Madison | 6040 | 308 | 938 | 3148 | 7818
DT Kurt Hinish | Notre Dame | 6021 | 307 | 978 | 3238 | 7768
DE Isaiah Chambers | McNeese State | 6035 | 260 | 958 | 3300 | 8014
DE Ty Shelby | Louisiana-Monroe | 6036 | 257 | 1018 | 3368 | 8078
DE Tomon Fox | North Carolina | 6023 | 248 | 958 | 3348 | 8028
DE Tyler Johnson | Arizona State | 6030 | 281 | 1058 | 3400 | 8058
DT Ralph Holley | Western Michigan | 6005 | 286 | 918 | 3200 | 7838
DT Dion Novil | North Texas | 6005 | 301 | 938 | 3218 | 8000
DT Sam Roberts | Northwest Missouri State | 6045 | 287 | 958 | 3458 | 8228
LB Kadofi Wright | Buffalo | 6032 | 220 | 918 | 3328 | 7800
LB Riko Jeffers | Texas Tech | 6005 | 237 | 1018 | 3148 | 7678
LB Vi Jones | North Carolina State | 6023 | 194 | 918 | 3318 | 7818
LB Jack Gibbens | Minnesota | 6030 | 239 | 918 | 3238 | 7718
LB Drew White | Notre Dame | 6002 | 228 | 878 | 3118 | 7338
LB Bryce Notree | Southern Illinois | 6021 | 243 | 958 | 3200 | 7638
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley | Boston College | 6006 | 223 | 900 | 3178 | 7658
S Antwon Kincade | Western Kentucky | 5103 | 191 | 918 | 3078 | 7378
S Tariq Carpenter | Georgia Tech | 6024 | 227 | 900 | 3338 | 8158
CB Christian Benford | Villanova | 6003 | 196 | 958 | 3178 | 7478
S Bydarrius Knighten | Auburn | 5114 | 196 | 858 | 3200 | 7728
CB Coney Durr | Minnesota | 5091 | 187 | 900 | 3028 | 7358
CB Tayler Hawkins | San Diego State | 5117 | 198 | 900 | 3128 | 7300
CB Kader Kohou | Texas A&M Commerce | 5095 | 189 | 958 | 3018 | 7418
CB Deane Leonard | Ole Miss | 6007 | 182 | 800 | 3158 | 7528
S Joseph Blount | Virginia | 6004 | 192 | 900 | 3158 | 7668
S Alonzo Addae | West Virginia | 5103 | 189 | 918 | 3000 | 6868
K Jonathan Doerer | Notre Dame | 6031 | 195 | 858 | 3158 | 7648
P John Haggerty | Western Kentucky | 6044 | 220 | 838 | 3148 | 7658
LS Antonio Ortiz | TCU | 6037 | 246 | 918 | 3328 | 7818
