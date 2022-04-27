Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Interview with Houston Defensive Lineman Logan Hall

We sat down with Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall to talk about his NFL Draft plans, scheme fits, and more.

Houston Cougars defensive lineman, Logan Hall, joined me for an interview to talk about topics surrounding him and the NFL Draft. He gives us insight to his Senior Bowl process and the type of player he is on the football field. 

In his final college football season, Hall had 47 total tackles and six sacks. He participated in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl and tested at the Scouting Combine. He's had first-round buzz surrounding his name during the offseason, as he looks to join the likes of Payton Turner (2021), Ed Oliver (2019), Williams Jackson III (2016), and DJ Hayden (2013), who were all first round picks out of Houston.

All of the questions and Hall's responses are in the videos below.

Hall's Draft Day Plans

Hall's Training and Preparation for the NFL

The Coach That Most Impacted Hall

Hall's Favorite Defensive Play

The Emotions of Draft Week

What You Will See on Hall's Film

What Scheme Best Fits Hall

Areas to Improve and Hall's Greatest Strengths

Hall's Senior Bowl Experience

2 Players Hall Would Like To Play Alongside

Hall's Message to NFL Teams

Houston Cougars
The State of Football
