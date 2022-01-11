2022 NFL Draft: Isaiah Spiller is a Safe Bet at Running Back

Hailing from the Houston area, Isaiah Spiller is used to the heat. Whether it's the sun scorching his skin during a grueling practice or the adrenaline when he's one-on-one in the hole with a linebacker. Spiller never backs down in the heat of the moment and has achieved eye-popping success in his three years with the Texas A&M Aggies.

In 35 games, including 29 starts, Spiller's amassed 2,993 rushing yards at 5.5 yards per carry, added 25 rushing touchdowns and another 585 yards through the air. He owns 16 100-yard performances in his career, which is the most by any Aggie since Greg Hill (1991-1993).

Spiller's numbers will garner NFL teams' attention, and his traits will make them fall in love. He's a bigger back at six-foot-one, 225 pounds, who regularly falls forward through contact, but his feet are light as a gazelle. Thanks to his efficient cuts and astute vision, Spiller looks like a dancer when he's weaving in and out of the brutal collisions surrounding him in the trenches. He's constantly one step ahead of the defense, displaying the mental processing and anticipation to hit the hole plus the ability to create for himself when there's seemingly nowhere to go.

This is what makes Spiller such a safe running back to trust. He's going to gain every yard possible, no matter his circumstances. On any given running play, there are two fundamental duties of a running back; gain the yardage the offensive line creates and gain extra yardage on your own.

The first stage is where Spiller's vision and burst shine bright. He's consistently able to find the correct hole that the offensive line creates, reading the leverage of blockers and defenders, then planting his foot in the ground and bursting into the second level.

Teams with a solid offensive line - especially zone-scheme teams - can be confident that Spiller will maximize their efforts and hit the hole when it's there. That's a baseline expectation of an NFL caliber running back, though, and while it provides Spiller with a high floor, there's a mastery of the fine details in Spiller's game which provides a high ceiling.

Blocking execution doesn't need to be perfect - and playing against SEC defenses, it rarely is - for Spiller to find success because of his ability to create for himself. This is largely because he's never running at the same pace. Instead, taking the time to slow down, display patience and let his blocks develop. Furthermore, he processes unblocked defenders extremely quickly and understands how to press the hole and bounce a run or make a cut to allow his blocker to nullify the defender.

Spiller can execute the two basic duties of a running back on a running play by gaining the yardage the offensive line blocks for him and creating yardage by himself when a block is missed. Those special jump cuts get evaluators excited about his potential, as Spiller consistently makes the first defender miss thanks to explosive lateral cuts that are reminiscent of Saquon Barkley.

There aren't many better than Spiller in the 2022 NFL Draft as a running threat. He's got the production, the athletic ability and mental traits to succeed at the pro level. The one knock on him is that he lacks the elite top-end speed compared to Michigan State's Kenneth Walker. This is a fair evaluation topic, and maybe Spiller won't be notching many 50+ yard touchdowns in the NFL; however, he's going to grind out those four, five, and six-yard carries, and his well-rounded skill set makes him a very safe bet to find success.

Running backs can add more value to an offense by impacting the passing game, and Spiller has shown these skills for the Aggies. He wasn't made a staple of their passing scheme outside of being asked to run simple swings or wheel routes into the flat. He shows good body control and hands to make sideline catches or turn and get upfield quickly on these reps. Furthermore, Spiller has flashes of good pass protection, which is pivotal for allowing a young back to see the field.

The clips above show how Spiller's quick mental processing aids him in locating rushers, and his quick feet allow him to position himself well. Spiller can be more consistent with his fundamentals, but when he gets low to win the leverage battle, he can displace rushers and keep his quarterback clean.

All in all, Isaiah Spiller has had a special three years at Texas A&M, and he'll enter the NFL draft as one of its younger players, at just 20 years old (turns 21 in August). Spiller's future is a bright one, and his well-rounded skill set makes him a safe bet to contribute in the run or pass game.

Spiller is a top-50 player based on talent alone, but recently, the running back position has been devalued. The 2021 class saw just four running backs drafted in the first three rounds, and that was with two - Najee Harris and Travis Etienne - uncharacteristically being drafted in the first round.

It's not certain that Spiller is the same level of prospect as Harris and Etienne, but he should be a firm bet to be drafted in the second round. Teams such as the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins would be good landing spots for the talented Spiller.

