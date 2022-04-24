2022 NFL Draft: Most Underrated Prospect By Position

We are one week away from the 2022 NFL Draft and franchises are finalizing their draft boards. At this point, we all know the big-name players who are expected to go at the top of the draft, like Aidan Hutchinson and Sauce Gardner. This however is going to focus on the lesser-known players looking to not only get drafted but actually contribute to their team. Players you probably never heard of but will probably be hearing a lot about next NFL season and there could be a few schools you don’t know too. That is the excitement of draft season, learning that good football is played all over the country and not just in the south, honestly, we aren’t even confined to Division I, DII, and DIII are also loaded with talent. Look at Los Angeles Ram’s wide receiver, coming from Eastern Washington nobody thought he would one day be Super Bowl MVP, but the Rams did and that is all that matters. All it takes is for one team to like what they see and give a player a chance. So with all that said, here are some very underrated prospects who can be making their name come next season.

This is a prospect we could be talking about for a long time as the gem of this draft class. He is a big and athletic quarterback with a rocket for an arm. As powerful as his arm is, he is still an accurate passer and can fit the ball into some really tight windows. Plays with a ton of swagger and is the ultimate competitor who will do whatever it takes to win. Has a very similar skillset and potential outlook to Josh Allen, both good and bad. He has all the skills in the world, but he still is a very raw prospect and has areas that need to improve. He has a quick release and the ability to throw from many arm angles. He is very good at going through his progressions and finding the right receiver to pass to, even if it is just a check down. He has great timing on throws and can throw receivers open. He will get caught playing hero ball once in a while and it can cause some turnovers. This will also lead to his accuracy getting away from him because he starts overthrowing players. Needs to get better at putting touch on his throws and learn he doesn’t need to throw his hardest every time. However, these are things that can easily be fixed and should not deter a team from looking at him. He is a surprising athlete, he can actually run pretty well and has no problem lowering his shoulder to truck a defender, though that will be limited in the NFL.

This is an extremely underrated product and he has done nothing but impress since day one of being at Sacred Heart. Just look at this year’s accolades and not much else needs to be said. Multiple first-team All-American nods, NEC Offensive Player of the Year, three-time NEC Player of the Week, and a National Player of the Week. That’s not even taking into account that he finished third in votes for the Walter Payton Award(FCS Heisman) Chestnut led the FCS with 205 all-purpose yards per game and a school-record 171 rushing yards per game. Since he stepped foot on campus, Chestnut has been a sensation and there is no reason to believe things will be different in the NFL. He is a dual-threat running back and is just as good at catching the ball out of the backfield. He is somebody who will be a middle to late-round pick but has the talent to see the field right away.

If you’re a team looking for an explosive playmaker and someone with game-changing abilities, then Calvin Austin is the guy. He has put up a lot of production over the last two seasons and has done it in multiple ways, not only was he the top weapon for the Memphis offense he was also one of the top returners in the country. Though he is listed as a wide receiver and that was his primary responsibility, he was also used in the run game and showed a ton of potential there too. Very comparable to former college teammate Tony Pollard, Austin will easily find his way onto the field and will be effective. He has incredible top-end speed and can pull away from any defender. Memphis has been putting a lot of good talent into the NFL in recent years and this one might just be the best. Like Pollard, he will most likely be a mid-round pick but he should have no problem making a name for himself as his skill set is immense.

This isn’t a very deep tight end class, so you aren’t going to see that top-tier prospect everyone falls in love with. There is a good amount of back-end talent though with players like Calcaterra, someone with athletic abilities and football IQ that can make a difference for an offense. Calcaterra is a good route runner with the speed to break away from defenders and has very good hands. He was a reliable target for his quarterback and was a big part of SMU’s passing game. He is not the best blocking tight end, so he will either need a pass-happy offense or only play certain packages. That being said he is a great teammate and leader who will do anything for the team, so he will also be a great addition to anyone’s special teams. The only real worry is his concussion history, he actually thought his career was over a couple of seasons ago but decided to give it another shot when transferring to SMU and he has never looked back. As long as he can stay healthy, this is a player who can be impactful for a while.

Maybe underrated isn’t the correct term here, but overlooked is more appropriate. The fact that Cross is not the clear top tackle in this class is actually quite shocking. Sure, he has less playing time than the others at the top of the class, but he is by far the most consistent player at his position. No matter the competition you know exactly what you’re going to get from him and that is huge for the confidence of your entire offense. What makes his consistency more impressive is the offense he played in, playing the air raid offense is very difficult for most linemen as there is really no place to hide a flaw in your game. Cross is a big and very strong prospect, he has long arms and strong hands that he uses to his advantage. He is a very tough player to break his grip once his hands are on you and he is a good enough athlete that can stifle most speed rushers. Though Cross is undoubtedly a first-round pick, it wouldn’t be a reach if he was top three and the first tackle off the board.

A prototypical mauler of an offensive lineman. He is a big and very physical lineman, with a ton of playing experience. He was already a starter during his time at West Virginia and nothing changed once arriving at Oklahoma State. He isn’t the most polished player, but his strength and physicality completely cancel out his deficiencies, because you can’t teach intangibles. Offensive line isn’t always about having the most talent, especially when playing inside as willingness and aggression can’t be taught. Think of former NFL guard Richie Incognito, he is a multi-time Pro-Bowl player and it definitely isn’t because he is the most technically sound player. Sills has these same qualities and that should have NFL scouts chomping at the bit.

You couldn’t watch an Oklahoma game without hearing Nik Bonitto’s name called all game long. Bonitto was always producing for the Sooner's defense and in many ways, he is the kind of player who knows how to fill up a stat sheet. The downside for Bonitto, he is a tweener when it comes to his size. Though he is an excellent pass rusher, he can get lost in run defense because he is usually much smaller than the offensive lineman. It might be difficult for him to be a three-down player, but if he can bulk up he should be able to take his game to the next level. He plays with so much tenacity and aggression that he will find ways to get the job done no matter what. He would probably benefit from being in a 3-4 defense, but again the way he plays, it just seems he can adapt to any situation.

This is a prospect who has a ton of potential, he just hasn’t turned it all on yet. When you watch his tape you will quickly understand why he has received the accolades that he has, but you will also find out why he isn’t rated higher. There are many times you see him flash on your screen and make a lot of plays in the backfield and you can genuinely see a great player, then there are times that make you wonder why he isn’t having a better game. He has displayed a good amount of pass rush moves and has very quick hands. He is also good at stacking and shedding blockers in the run game. The biggest concern in his game though, he disappears against elite talent. If you watch him against Neal from Alabama and Cross from Mississippi State, you will see he can’t get anything going. That being said he is a versatile player, who plays all across the defensive line. You will just have to help him tap into using his full potential and if it happens, then you will have a very good player.

Not only is Beavers the most underrated linebacker in this class, but he is also one of the most underrated players in the entire draft. Beavers is a throwback linebacker, who is big, strong, and very physical. He doesn’t get the respect he deserves athletically though, because he is a do-it-all linebacker and yet never gets that recognition. Sure he isn’t the prototypical modern linebacker, but watch the film and you will see a player who can be trusted in any game scenario. He isn’t the player you want covering a vertical route, but if the throw is anywhere in front of him or within a fifteen-yard zone, he will make the play every time. Versus the run, he is an elite prospect. He has quick hands and can shed blockers easily, he is also very good at splitting a double team and stuffing the run lane. He has a fantastic motor and is willing to work so will immediately become a special teams ace, which in turn will help him get more recognition and will most likely get him onto the field defensively much faster.

This is a big, physical cornerback with great ball-hawking abilities and a ton of overall potential. Hard initial punch when pressing receivers and can completely stop their momentum coming off of the line of scrimmage. He has a strong inside hand and has the ability to keep the receiver in front of him. Outstanding ball skills. Not only can intercept any pass, but he is great at tracking the ball and using his hands correctly to break up passes. Very versatile player, he can play all of the cornerback positions. He is not the fastest cornerback however and is very vulnerable against the deep ball. He can play both man and zone coverage effectively but will be much more successful in a zone coverage scheme. He plays a very physical game and has no problem delivering a big hit, as long as he initiates contact. If he isn’t the one engaging, he can be taken out of a play. Really struggles shedding blockers and will get lost in the flow of a play. Doesn’t have the ability to match elite speed. That being said, he does have a terrific motor and will never give up on a play, even if it’s on the opposite side of the field.

This is a player that should be considered one of the top safeties in this class, yet nobody is talking and it’s honestly bewildering. Every time Baylor was on television, you were hearing about Woods. He possesses the size and athleticism coveted for an NFL safety and has shown the skills to become a star. He is outstanding in coverage and is great at causing turnovers. He does play overly aggressive at times and that can get him in trouble, but that is something very fixable with coaching and shouldn’t turn you away from him. The biggest concern in his game is run support, he plays very timidly against the run and it causes him to be washed out of plays. He has no problem delivering a hit and making tackles in coverage, so if you can build his confidence versus the run, it will go a long way. There are too many pluses here to let this player slip by, so teams need to look at the big picture and not let minor weaknesses get in the way of taking him.

