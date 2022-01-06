2022 NFL Draft: Nakobe Dean is a Destructive Do-it-all Linebacker

Linebacker is an interesting position in the NFL. Many teams can find functional play at an efficient cost, but the elite linebackers who deserve the big bucks can be true game-changers. Guys like Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David and rookie Micah Parsons are special talents because of their elite athleticism, ability to read offenses and valuable impact versus the beloved passing game.

Georgia's Nakobe Dean exhibits those skills while being the heart of the best defense in college football. In 2021, the All-SEC 1st team and Butkus Award Winner - for the top linebacker in the nation - filled up the stat sheet in every category imaginable: 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions (one for a touchdown), four pass breakups and one forced fumble is quite the 13 game season.

NFL teams will drool over his traits and production, which will make Dean a first-round pick and possibly the first linebacker off the board. Dean has always been a highly sought-after player, and 247sports rated him as a five-star recruit out of high school. Additionally, Dean was the 19th highest-rated recruit in his class, the second-ranked inside linebacker, and the first ranked recruit from Mississippi.

What can NFL teams expect to gain by adding Dean to their roster, you ask? The off-ball linebacker stands at just six-foot, 225-pounds, but more than makes up for his lack of size due to his aggressive, competitive nature.

Dean defends the run with relentless energy, whether between the tackles or stretching to the sideline. He is an elite blitzer due to his astute snap timing, explosive power and flexible bend. Dean is also trusted to cover running backs in man and has the ball production to back it up. These three aspects of Dean's game make him a playmaker on all three downs, and it's always more fun to show than tell.

Starting with Dean's run defense, he is lightning quick to read his keys which yields impressive play speed and puts him near the ball with regularity. Offenses know they can't run straight at Georgia's front seven, so they often try and use misdirection and a puller, but Dean sniffs that out. His eyes are exceptional, reading linemen and the running back simultaneously, which allows him to make instantaneous decisions and fly to the football.

Dean is incredibly smart and a quick processor, an underrated trait out of the linebacker position that is stereotypically pigeon-holed as the big guy who runs and hits people. Dean's not the biggest guy - his size is arguably his only flaw. However, that hasn't stopped linebackers from reaching All-Pro status in the NFL. Just ask Lavonte David, who measured similarly to Dean, at six-foot, 233 pounds.

Like David, Dean's lighter stature allows him to roam the field like a heat-seeking missile, tracking down the ball from one sideline to another. He has great acceleration to beat ball carriers to the edge and has a non-stop motor, even when far away from the play.

It's easy to see why Dean is a terror for opposing run games. He was a major reason why Georgia held opponents to just 2.60 yards per carry and 81.7 rush yards per game, both of which ranked 3rd best in CFB.

This impact should translate well to the NFL, and Dean would especially benefit from playing behind a strong defensive line that can hold double teams and keep him unblocked. He is lighter than guys like Wagner and David and has just adequate play strength when shedding blocks.

That improvement area is something to note but not detrimental to an off-ball linebacker's game, especially in Dean's case, where his impact goes beyond running downs and is even greater on passing downs. Dean is an expert at getting after the quarterback, and Georgia puts him in a position to succeed by asking him to blitz constantly.

Five sacks on the year is impressive but doesn't even quantify how impactful Dean is when rushing. His timing of the snap, explosive get-off, intelligence to attack half the man, ability to bend, and non-stop motor results in numerous pressures a game, which lead to sacks for his teammates or errant throws.

As the NFL moves away from blitz-heavy game plans for star quarterbacks and turns to simulated pressures, linebackers who can blitz effectively will skyrocket in value. It's this versatility that has made Micah Parsons incredibly valuable for the Dallas Cowboys - despite falling in the draft because off-ball linebackers aren't traditionally valuable - and while Dean is not as good of a pure rusher off the edge as Parsons, he is exceptional at winning in the A and B gaps versus interior linemen.

Dean's impact versus the pass doesn't just stop there. Defensive coordinators can trust him in man coverage due to his athletic ability and nose for the ball. Dean can accelerate with the best of them, beating running backs to the throw against off-coverage or bursting back into the play to recover. He also has fairly fluid hips to change direction and run with a wheel route downfield. Targeting Dean in coverage is not the mismatch offenses think it is.

Believe it or not, teams started to avoid Dean later in the season. In Week 10, Tennesse motioned a running back (#2) out wide to force the defense to adjust. Dean (#17) happily followed the back into the slot - signaling man coverage - which forced an audible out of Tennessee. The back was brought back into the backfield, the play call completely changed, and while it worked out for the Vols, it shows how feared Dean is as a coverage piece.

Typically, a linebacker on a running back out wide in man coverage is an advantage for the offense but not when that linebacker is Nakobe Dean. He's a destroyer of game plans who does it all - impacting the run with his smarts and athleticism, getting after the quarterback and locking up in coverage.

Traditionally, off-ball linebackers are not as valuable as other premium positions. However, Dean is no traditional defender, and if Micah Parsons taught us anything, it's to not pass up on an elite talent just because of a rule of thumb. Dean is a bucker of trends, an annihilator of offenses and the future of the linebacker position.

Undervalue him at your own peril - this is a borderline top-10 talent with All-Pro potential in the right destination. The New York Giants at eight (as of 12/27/21), Denver Broncos at 11, and the Philadelphia Eagles at 19 should be pounding the table for Dean come draft night.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view