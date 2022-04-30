2022 NFL Draft: New England Patriots Get Their Backup QB

The New England Patriots select Western Kentucky's record-setting quarterback, Bailey Zappe, with the 137th overall pick.

The Patriots selected Mac Jones in the first round of last year's draft, but that didn't stop them from selecting his backup in the 2022 NFL Draft. Zappe had 62 touchdown passes in just 14 games and received the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is given to the top Division I offensive player who also exhibits characteristics of Earl Campbell.

What's a bit surprising is that North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is still on the board, as the Patriots chose Zappe over him.

QUOTES FROM THE NFL COMBINE

"Oh yeah, it was an awesome experience [Senior Bowl]. Being able to meet Coach Campbell, Coach Johnson, Coach Brunello (QB coach), I spent a lot of time with those guys and was able to learn a lot offensive-wise. Some of their plays, some of their ways that they do things on the offensive side and looking back at that week was definitely a once in a lifetime, felt like a dream come true type of thing."

"I think the main thing, you look at the greats and they had leadership, that's the one thing. Decision-making, ball placement, limiting turnovers, knowledge of the game. Those four or five things are the most important stuff and I feel like I can carry those in my game, but of course, there's a lot of room for improvement and all that. I'm just really excited to have this opportunity to continue my career."

"Yeah, so ball placement can be anything from you got a DB on your inside shoulder for your receiver to run a fade. You got a DB inside, you want to put it on his outside shoulder, putting your player in between the ball and the defender so you can make it to where only your guy can catch it. And throw a good enough ball to where he can catch it. It goes to every bit of throwing it low, and away, away from DBs, away from anybody that can affect the ball and deflect the ball. Just kind of those little things; putting the ball where it needs to be. And not necessarily always putting it in the chest. Everybody thinks it has to be in the chest or the head. It can be one foot from the numbers is kind of how we said it at Western Kentucky. So that's kind of how I would describe it."

