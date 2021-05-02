2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Cornerback

Some will argue that the cornerback position is the second most important in football. Depending on which defensive scheme a team runs there is immense pressure on the defensive backs and the 2022 draft class looks to have a couple of prospects that profile as dominant cover men in the NFL. At the top is LSU prodigy Derek Stingley who possesses a prototypical build with size and length. He is a tremendous athlete but most importantly has the tape to back it up, excelling as a starter in the Tigers secondary since his true freshman season. From one Tiger to another, Andrew Booth Jr. could challenge Stingley for the top cornerback spot now that Derion Kendrick is out of the picture at Clemson. Kaiir Elam has all of the physical traits required but was part of a Florida secondary that struggled throughout the 2020 season. With many offensive playmakers leaving the Gators, Elam will look to get the defense back on track. After the presumed top of the class, there are plenty of talented players that could challenge the lead group such as Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner or Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson who is one of the most competitive athletes in all of college football, looking to expand on TCU’s successful list of defensive backs that recently entered the NFL, among others.

