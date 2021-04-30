2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Defensive End

The defensive end class is the most talented position for the 2022 NFL draft, and it isn’t even close. The senior class is loaded, with Boye Mafe, Aidan Hutchinson, and Tyreke Smith, just to name a few. The junior class is superb, too, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, George Karlaftis, Zach Harrison, and DeMarvin Leal leading the way. Thibodeaux is the next great pass rushing prospect, and the rest of the group is right on his heels. The 2021 class lacks defensive end talent, so there could be a huge run at the position next year. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a record number at the position in the 1st round.

