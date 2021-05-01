2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Inside Linebacker

With the return of talented senior linebackers like Kuony Deng and Nate Landman, the upcoming class brought back key talent that could end up being taken as early as the second day of the draft. Deng, a long and well-proportioned backer, brings excellent range for his size. Landman is on the smaller side but he plays with a great physical demeanor and elite instincts against the run. The stout Alabama defender Shane Lee saw limited action as a sophomore due to the depth of the unit but looked impressive as a true freshman in 2019 after he took over for an injured Dylan Moses. Another instinctive run defender near the top of the class is Notre Dame’s Drew White, who hits like a hammer and provided a much-needed thump for the Fighting Irish in 2020. Further down the board are rangy and athletic defenders like Oklahoma’s DaShaun White and Penn State’s Ellis Brooks. Both White and Brooks are hovering around the 6000 and 230-pound mark but they make up for their lack of size with play speed.

