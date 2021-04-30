2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Interior Defensive Line

Similar to the 2021 class, the defensive tackle group in 2022 lacks a superstar at the top. There is no Derrick Brown or Quinnen Williams. This group could again be the worst position in the draft next year. Players like Perrion Winfrey and Jordan Davis lead a solid senior class, but there will need to be some breakouts from juniors. Zacch Pickens and Travon Walker could end up being there, but they need to take the next step. It looks like the NFL is going to have a scarcity at the position for a few years in the draft.

