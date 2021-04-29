2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Offensive Center

Centers are often the leaders of the offensive line, having to be mentally sharp and providing leadership for teammates. Having a quality player at the position affects the running as well as the passing game positively. Tyler Linderbaum came to Iowa as a defensive lineman and made the switch to center. Having to gain weight and learning the technicalities of the position did not prevent him from becoming one of the best players in the nation at his position. The Hawkeyes have a long tradition of offensive linemen in the NFL and Linderbaum looks to be the next. Like at other positions, Texas A&M has a top prospect at center in Luke Matthews who is the brother of former sixth overall pick, Jake Matthews. Their father is Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews. The NFL bloodlines are more than apparent with the Aggie. Other prospects at the position include Jarrett Patterson, who looks to move to tackle for Notre Dame, Jack Wolabaugh of Duke and Alec Lindstrom who is the brother of former first-round pick, Chris Lindstrom and also attends Boston College, making this look like a strong center group ahead of the season.

