2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Offensive Guard

This has a chance to be one of the best offensive guard classes in recent memory. It starts with Kenyon Green out of Texas A&M. The five-star recruit has lived up to his billing and, with another good year, could move into the conversation as the best guard prospect since Quenton Nelson. The senior class is deep, with players like Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes leading the group. Emil Ekiyor and Ikem Ekwonu are two juniors with top 50 potential. There could end up being multiple first-round picks at guard next year.

