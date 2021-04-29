2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Offensive Tackle

The 2022 offensive tackle class doesn’t have a top guy heading into the season like 2021 did in Penei Sewell. With that being said, there is a lot of talent spread out between the seniors, juniors, and even redshirt sophomores. Expect big recruits like Nicholas Petit-Frere, Evan Neal, Charles Cross, and Logan Brown to be at the top. The senior class is underrated, with the return of Thayer Munford and Myron Cunningham. This is shaping up to be another good offensive tackle class.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.