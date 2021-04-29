Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Offensive Tackle

An early look at some of the top tackles available in the 2022 NFL Draft
Author:
Publish date:

The 2022 offensive tackle class doesn’t have a top guy heading into the season like 2021 did in Penei Sewell. With that being said, there is a lot of talent spread out between the seniors, juniors, and even redshirt sophomores. Expect big recruits like Nicholas Petit-Frere, Evan Neal, Charles Cross, and Logan Brown to be at the top. The senior class is underrated, with the return of Thayer Munford and Myron Cunningham. This is shaping up to be another good offensive tackle class.

