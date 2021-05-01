2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Outside Linebacker

The depth of the linebacker class shows with the outside linebacker group, as the middle and late rounds appear as loaded as the early rounds. At the top of the class is an athletic and physical player in Alabama’s Christian Harris, who appears to be the next in a long line of great Crimson Tide linebackers. Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o is still in transit after deciding to transfer away from the Volunteers but he projects as one of the best defenders in the nation regardless of where he lands. Undersized linebackers like Auburn’s Owen Pappoe and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean may lack the typical measurements that teams want for a box defender but both play with great agility and the instincts to help overcome their size deficiencies. Coming off the edge are explosive pass-rushers like Florida’s Jeremiah Moon and Georgia’s Adam Anderson who both possess the upside to be productive sack artists at the NFL level once they refine their hand technique. The quantity of returning senior linebackers who took their extra eligibility is worth noting, as there will be a wealth of experience and talent at the position that has likely never been seen before in the history of college football.

