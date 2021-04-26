Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Quarterback

An early look at some of the top passers available in the 2022 NFL Draft
Author:
Publish date:

The players of the most important position in sports usually get drafted early and often but the 2022 quarterback class looks to be deep outside of the top ten picks in the draft. Headlined by Carson Strong, who is one of the early favorites to be the first quarterback drafted with his deep ball passing ability, there are plenty of other talented signal-callers. JT Daniels is a former five-star recruit who transferred from USC to Georgia and was immediately successful with his gunslinging play style. The player that beat out Daniels is Kedon Slovis who looks to bounce back from a disappointing sophomore campaign after playing well as a freshman. Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell regularly pushes the ball downfield and has been compared to Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns. A player that received first-round hype but decided to go back to school is Cincinnati Bearcats passer Desmond Ridder who has all of the desired physical traits. He will look to be more consistent as a senior. Beyond that, there are many other talented signal-callers in college football that could experience an in-season rise like Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson did in the past two years. Among these are Boston College pocket passer Phil Jurkovec and Matt Corral who is an explosive passer in Lane Kiffin’s scheme at Ole Miss. 

