2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Running Back

An early look at some of the top running backs available in the 2022 NFL Draft
Running backs seem to have been devalued in the modern NFL but having capable backs can still make a difference. At first glance, the 2022 class offers a lot more size than the 2021 class after Harris and Williams. Zamir White is the lead back for the physical running attack of the Georgia Bulldogs. He has improved consistently over his college career and will be appealing to teams wanting to get their backs north and south. Cyclone starter Breece Hall was a Heisman candidate for a successful Iowa State team that relied on him to convert well over 20 touches per game into production. Kyren Williams ran behind a prolific line in 2020 that will need some reshuffling with four starters declaring for the NFL Draft. His explosiveness and pass blocking prowess are undeniable. Coming off of a 1,000-yard season, Isaiah Spiller looks to continue carrying the load for an Aggies team that will again be dangerous in the SEC east. The 2022 class of running backs runs deep with talent and is still wide open at the top with it not being clear who will be the top draft pick. 

