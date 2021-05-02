NFL Draft home
2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Safety

An early look at some of the top safeties available in the 2022 NFL Draft
Only a few players in each class bring truly special combinations of size and speed but Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton certainly fits the bill. Hamilton will likely measure in around 6030 and 220 pounds while his play speed indicates possibly running under a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash. The numbers aren’t everything but it could make him special when combined with the rest of his skills. Former West Virginia safety Tykee Smith is relocating to the SEC to pair with Georgia underclassman Lewis Cine, which could form the scariest safety tandem in college football in 2021. Helping to fill out the safety class are gifted “super seniors” like Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker and Middle Tennessee State’s Reed Blankenship who both bring good size and range for the position. Standout underclassmen like Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph and Texas A&M’s Demani Richardson could provide an additional spark to the class that propels it beyond the past few safety classes. The overall depth from top to bottom could mean upwards of two dozen safeties being drafted.

