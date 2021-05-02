2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Special Teams

As always, the special team group won’t be talked about until day three. Unfortunately, there is no Sebastian Janikowski or Roberto Aguayo for the 2022 NFL draft. Kickers like Gabe Brkic and Andre Smyzt have garnered attention for the past few years and could go early on day three. Jake Carmada, the punter from Georgia, has had a great career and should be in the conversation to be one of the first special teamers off the board. Outside of that, kicker Jake Pinegar from Penn State and punter Ryan Wright from Tulane are two of the best the 2022 class has to offer.

