2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Tight End

The 2021 tight end class was highly anticipated at this time last year but injuries for top prospects and many coming back to school, caused it to be fairly thin behind projected top ten pick Kyle Pitts. Draft eligible juniors and seniors returning helps out a 2022 crop that seems to offer a lot more depth. Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, being one of the returnees, offers size and receiving ability at the position. One of the best run-blocking tight ends in the nation is Wisconsin Badger Jake Ferguson who hopes to be more productive as a receiver in 2021. College football playoff standout Jeremy Ruckert hopes to continue right where he left off for the Buckeyes who have a loaded receiver room coming back but could downgrade at quarterback. The most promising of the group is Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer who was the favorite target of Kellen Mond on a successful Aggies squad. It looks unlikely that there will be a blue-chip prospect like Pitts in this class but the tier below looks stacked.

