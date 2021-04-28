2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Wide Receiver

After two classes that have been dubbed ‘historic’ the 2022 class at wide receiver looks to be a return to normalcy without as much high-end talent as past classes had. College football playoff standout Chris Olave returns to Buckeyes without quarterback Justin Fields. The skinny separator will try to pick up where he left off in January. His running mate Garrett Wilson is draft-eligible for the first time and has drawn comparisons to Jerry Jeudy in the past. His route running prowess and explosiveness will be highly coveted by teams. Staying in the Big10, Purdue’s David Bell is a physical receiver who will take over lead receiving duties from Rondale Moore. Projected first-round pick George Pickens tore his ACL in the spring, putting question marks around his draft stock. Another wideout who has suffered injuries is Justyn Ross who returns to Clemson after dealing with a spinal injury in 2020. Other names to watch are the explosive Jahan Dotson of Penn State and dynamic deep-threat Romeo Doubs, catching passes from Carson Strong at Nevada.

