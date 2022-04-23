2022 NFL Draft: Potential Day 2 Surprise Selections

The draft is always full of surprises and unexpected selections as 32 NFL teams spend thousands of hours creating their unique draft boards. Towards the end of the third round, there are often players that decision-makers can not leave on the board if they want to get some sleep before Saturday. Here are five prospects that could be surprise selections on Friday.

*click the player's name to read their scouting report

A small school prospect, Johnson has had a fantastic pre-draft process. At the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, he was considered the best player in the event by multiple NFL teams. This performance earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl, where Johnson once again showed his prowess. While he was snubbed of a combine invite, the Missouri State product put up great athletic testing numbers, which along with his measurements, could well convince a team to select him on the second day of the draft.

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Punters are more important than often given credit for, as significant yardage is tied to their performance. Araiza is one of the best punter prospects to come out of college football in recent weeks. With a huge leg, he can flip field position and pin opposing offenses deep. For contending teams with few other needs, he could well be a target in the third round.

In a class littered with quality pass rushers, Houston’s David Anenih flies under the radar with his ability to get after the quarterback. Having racked up 20.5 sacks in his collegiate career, he displays the explosiveness, flexibility and length coveted by NFL teams. His athletic testing matches the film as he ran an impressive 4.64-second forty-yard dash at 251 lbs. Defenses that deploy their rushers in a two-point stance should target Anenih as early as the third round.

For rookie offensive linemen, versatility is a huge asset, and this is exactly what Zach Tom brings to the table. Having started at left tackle for the last two years, he excelled in pass protection with very good foot speed and technique. While he is slender in his lower half and can thus struggle against power or when asked to move opponents, pass protection is most important for NFL left tackles. If unable to stick at tackle or moved inside right away, Tom has the physical traits, mental makeup and experience required to be a starting center.

Combining length and elite speed at 6’2 with a blazing 4.28-second forty-yard dash at the combine, Thornton is exactly what teams in need of a deep threat are looking for. Whether as a decoy or legitimate target, defenses will have to pay extra attention while game planning to a weapon with the explosive playmaking ability as Thornton possesses. While his lack of physical will almost surely keep him out of the first round, it would not be surprising if certain teams start eying the speedster as early as the second round.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT