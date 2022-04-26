2022 NFL Draft: Recipe for Successful TEs is Day 2

While it may appear normal the highly touted players exceed those considered less likely to succeed is not the track record we’re accustomed to seeing as careers unfold from the tight-end position.

Be honest with me.

Have you heard one word about any tight end in this upcoming draft class?

Star-studded defensive ends, lousy quarterback prospects and an abundance of quality receivers are the oft repeated stories day in and day out.

Tight ends? Not a peep.

I’d go as far to say the casual draft fan would not be able to murmur the names of some of the top prospects available in this current group. It is a collection of quality guys, but none possess the pizazz that resonates with top prospects often mentioned in daily draft coverage.

It is one of the most inconspicuous positions in recent memory.

Last year, Kyle Pitts kept the pulse of the position pumping after going fourth overall to the Atlanta Falcons. His unicorn abilities kept him among the elite of the entire 2021 draft class. Pitts joined Hall of Famer Mike Ditka as the only two rookie tight ends to ever surpass 1,000 yards receiving in their rookie campaigns.

Second-round selection Pat Freiermuth became Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite red -zone target in Pittsburgh, finishing second on the team with seven touchdown receptions for the Steelers.

Then crickets.

The other remaining 10 tight ends drafted were invisible during their rookie seasons.

Pitts and Freiermuth had more production combined than the rest of their position companions. The pair collectively had 128 catches for 1,523 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

1st Round Atlanta Falcons | Kyle Pitts | 68 – 1,026 – 1

2nd Round Pittsburgh Steelers| Pat Freiermuth | 60 – 497 – 7

3rd Round Miami Dolphins | Hunter Long | 1 – 8 – 0

3rd Round Carolina Panthers | Tommy Tremble | 20 – 180 – 1

3rd Round Los Angeles Chargers | Tre’ McKitty | 6 – 45 – 0

4th Round Washington Commanders |John Bates | 20 – 249 – 1

4th Round Indianapolis Colts | Kylen Granson | 11 – 106 – 0

4th Round Los Angeles Rams | Jacob Harris | - - - - -

5th Round Jacksonville Jaguars | Luke Farrell | 7 – 56 – 0

5th Round Houston Texans | Brevin Jordan | 20 – 178 – 3

5th Round Kansas City Chiefs | Noah Gray | 7 – 36- 1

5th Round Minnesota Vikings | Zach Davidson | - - - - -

The 10 others barely made an impression and two never caught an NFL pass in their rookie debuts. Their production resulted in 92 receptions for 858 yards and six touchdowns, miles behind what Pitts and Freiermuth were able to showcase.

While it may appear normal the highly-touted players exceed those considered less likely to succeed is not the track record we’re accustomed to seeing as careers unfold from the tight-end position.

One could argue last year was an anomaly.

A coveted prospect like Pitts delivering on his draft hype doesn’t happen.

A lineage of first-round flops haunts this position with one misevaluation after the next by some of the NFL’s most brilliant draft minds.

The small sample size of tight ends helps distinguish the first-round failures compared to later round success stories. Compare these players in conjunction to the year and round selected.

2019 | 1st Round | 8th overall | T.J. Hockenson | Detroit Lions

2019 | 3rd Round | 96th overall | Dawson Knox | Buffalo Bills

2018 | 1st Round | 25th overall | Hayden Hurst | Baltimore Ravens

2018 | 3rd Round | 86th overall | Mark Andrews | Baltimore Ravens

2017 | 1st Round | 19th overall | O.J. Howard | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 | 1st Round | 23rd overall | Evan Engram | New York Giants

2017 | 1st Round | 29th overall | David Njoku | Cleveland Browns

2017 | 3rd Round | 100th overall | Jonnu Smith | Tennessee Titans

It’s easy to identify over the last five years the pattern of first-round flops gives way to much more valuable mid-round selections.

That leads us to the incoming group of rookie tight ends.

It is also very likely that no tight ends will be drafted in the first two rounds of this draft.

How rare is that occurrence?

The last time it occurred was in 1987 when the St. Louis Cardinals selected Robert Awalt 62nd overall. His possible claim to fame is he played with the Cardinals in their final year in St. Louis and in their opening season in Phoenix.

Traditionally some of the best prospects at the position have risen from obscurity while numerous first-round busts never reached their predicted potential.

In 2010, Jermaine Gresham went 21st overall.

Any idea who followed?

Rob Gronkowski in Round 2, Jimmy Graham in Round 3 and Aaron Hernandez in the fourth. Another example of first-round tight ends falling far from expectations.

So, it might be a blessing for these future 2022 tight-end draftees to be out of the spotlight.

It seems that the recipe for success for tight ends to thrive is to come off the board late on Day 2 of the draft.

Who’s likely to get drafted first?

1. Cade Otten, Washington, R-Senior, 6-5, 247 – With no clear No. 1 tight end, Otten gets the nod in my opinion as the top tight end coming off the board in 2022. A savvy route-runner with an angry runner demeanor after the catch. Drew Sample, Will Dissly and Austin Seferian-Jenkins all are former Huskies to be drafted since 2014.

2. Trey McBride, Colorado State, Senior, 6-4, 246 – His in-line blocking is outstanding. That is what is getting him noticed first and then you sprinkle in the pass-catching skills and you end up with the best all-around tight end in the class.

3. Greg Dulcich, UCLA, R-Junior, 6-4, 243 – A walk-on at UCLA, Dulcich grew from a receiver (210 pounds) to tight end. His best attributes are in the vertical passing game and teams eyeing a monster in-line blocker will bypass Dulcich in the draft. His calling card is making big plays downfield.

The glimmer and glowing lights of Las Vegas may keep them tucked away until late Friday night when the third round opens and that seems to suit this position best.

No limelight shines on these mid-round picks prior to the draft, but months later when the stadium lights are turned on and the regular season begins, these guys often take center stage.

Graham and Travis Kelce entered the league via Round 3 of the draft.

Will there be another gem in this group?

Time will tell.