2022 NFL Draft Rookie Storylines: Recapping Week 1

Many thought Elam or Benford (Benford got the start) would be thrown directly into the fire on Thursday against the Rams. The reigning champs boast one of the league's most prolific passing attacks thanks to their combination of talent and scheme. While Buffalo may be the Super Bowl favorites, it was sure to be a tall task defensively on opening night - until it wasn't. Outside of Cooper Kupp, who mainly aligned away from the two rookies, the perimeter threats of the Rams were held in check. We could get into the nuances of Buffalo's coverages, but the two did their job remarkably well, especially considering their experience level(s). If this duo continues to perform at this level, the Bills may be on their way to a Super Bowl run.