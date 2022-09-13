2022 NFL Draft Rookie Storylines: Recapping Week 1
The wait for NFL football finally ended on Thursday, with the Bills dominating the Rams in Los Angeles. The games on Sunday (particularly in the early window) were much closer, with multiple games coming down to the wire. Offenses across the league were largely inept, reinforcing the ideology that even stars need pre-season reps. There will still be some rookie playmakers that shined offensively, though, as well as a pair of 1st-year corners on the other side of the ball. Let's dive into the specifics.
Week 1 Rookie Recap
Bills Rookie Corners Shutdown the Rams
Many thought Elam or Benford (Benford got the start) would be thrown directly into the fire on Thursday against the Rams. The reigning champs boast one of the league's most prolific passing attacks thanks to their combination of talent and scheme. While Buffalo may be the Super Bowl favorites, it was sure to be a tall task defensively on opening night - until it wasn't. Outside of Cooper Kupp, who mainly aligned away from the two rookies, the perimeter threats of the Rams were held in check. We could get into the nuances of Buffalo's coverages, but the two did their job remarkably well, especially considering their experience level(s). If this duo continues to perform at this level, the Bills may be on their way to a Super Bowl run.
Travon Walker Shows Why he Went 1st overall
The Jaguars may have come up short against the Commanders on Sunday, but they must feel good about the performance from first overall pick Travon Walker. Walker recorded a sack and an interception during the game, showing the versatility that made him so coveted in the draft process. The Jaguars showed significant signs of growth compared to much of last season in week one. With a consistent showing from the players of the 21" and 22' draft classes, strides are there for the taking in Jacksonville.
Jahan Dotson Clutches the Game
Dotson may have totaled three catches for 40 yards, but two were for scores, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Commanders are looking to be more explosive on offense with the likes of Terry McLaurin and new quarterback Carson Wentz. Dotson had a "quieter" camp and preseason compared to his positional peers, as it seems he saved it for when games matter most. The NFC east is always wide open and with three of the four teams capturing wins on Sunday, that may continue. If Washington is to be the team atop the division in January, it will take more games like this from Dotson.
Drake London Soars for the Falcons
London approached this year as the clear number one option at receiver despite his rookie label. That came to fruition in week one, as he led the team with 74 yards on five receptions., The Falcons were up for much of the game before the Saints came back to steal a victory. Their ability to move the chains was largely thanks to the Mariota and London connection. It was good to see London bounce back from an injury that plagued his preseason in such a big way on Sunday. There's no secret that he will be targeted, so how he performs as coverages roll his way will bear watching, but double teams are nothing new to London.
