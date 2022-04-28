Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Serritella Final Mock Draft

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible creator Ric Serritella drops his final NFL Mock Draft for 2022.

With what is sure to be a wild and exciting 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, here’s a look at the final first-round mock draft from NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella, who will have pre- and post-draft reaction, along with Albert Breer on SI.com for all three days.

ROUND 1

Georgia's Travon Walker is arguably the best athlete in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia – From underrated to top-rated, Walker has pulled off one of the greatest NFL Draft ascensions of all time.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan – Nabbing the hometown hero should be viewed as another positive step in the right direction for the rebuilding Lions.

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU – According to our sources, Stingley is the Texans highest-rated player in the draft and can be a cornerstone for the franchise.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon – A boisterous personality on Broadway could make for an interesting combination, but Thibodeaux is too good to pass up.

Charles Cross is widely considered the draft's top pass protector and a technician at offensive tackle. 

5. New York Giants: Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State – After putting Cross through an extensive workout at right tackle during his visit, we hear the Giants are in love.

6. Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, T, Alabama – Once considered to be in the mix as the first overall selection, the Panthers would be ecstatic to see Neal fall right into their laps.

7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati – As rumors continue to swirl that cornerback James Bradberry could be cut or traded, "Sauce" is the younger, cheaper edition.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama – The Falcons are in dire need of wideout help with Calvin Ridley banned for the entire 2022 season due to gambling.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Jermaine Johnson, OLB, Florida State – With a hybrid skill-set on the edge, Johnson would fit well in the Seahawks scheme and make an immediate impact.

With a rare blend of size, movement skills and route running, Drake London may be WR1 in this draft. 

10. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC – In order for second-year signal-caller Zach Wilson to enjoy any type of success, the Jets will need to surround him with playmakers.

11. Washington Commanders: Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State – With an unpredictable and volatile first round, the Commanders stop the "Ickey" slide.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame – The perfect complementary piece to play alongside 33-year-old Harrison Smith, in addition to being his eventual successor.

13. Houston Texans: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State – It has been perceived that Houston will stick with Davis Mills as its quarterback and the team lacks a true top target.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, NT, Georgia – This seems to be a perfect match for the Ravens and an uber-athletic Davis who occupies multiple bodies up front.

Though he is raw, Malik Willis offers an enticing mix of movement skills and arm strength. 

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty – Do a quick check on the background of Eagles GM Howie Roseman and you will find that he is enamored with quarterbacks.

16. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh – The need and fit would seem to make sense here, as the Saints have been connected to Pickett leading up to the draft.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington – One of the cleanest players in this year’s draft class, McDuffie is where best available player meets team need.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue – A traditional hand in the dirt, blue-collar defensive end, "The Greek God" will quickly win over the Philadelphia fan base.

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa – The Dolphins lured away Pro-Bowl tackle Terron Armstead via free agency, which left a gaping hole.

Tyler Linderbaum is seen by some as the best center prospect in recent years. 

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa – With a ground attack that features heavy inside concepts, adding Linderbaum boosts an already strong run offense.

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah – There might not be a better destination for Lloyd, who would thrive in New England with how he attacks both the run and pass.

22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas – It’s all-in on Aaron Rodgers, which meant they could no longer afford to keep Davante Adams (Raiders); help wanted.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson – A hernia injury lands Booth a bit later than anticipated, as he possesses great upside and potential.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M – Piecing together the offensive line should be atop the Cowboys to-do list during draft week.

Breece Hall is an NFL-ready running back with stellar vision and impressive speed. 

25. Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State – This is a luxury more than a necessity, but the Bills need to figure out how to get over the hump in a highly competitive AFC.

26. Tennessee Titans: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State – With reports that wideout A.J. Brown is unhappy with his current contract status, the Titans will need to insure themselves.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan – A versatile piece in the secondary who could moonlight in the safety/slot spot, head coach Todd Bowles would make great usage.

28. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor – By pairing Pitre with Darnell Savage, the Packers would have one of the most formidable safety units in the NFL.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State – This is a scary scenario for the rest of the league, as we have seen how the Chiefs employ speed-burners in the offense.

Kaiir Elam is one of the best pure coverage cornerbacks available in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida – It’s a thin unit in the secondary, but Elam brings vast size and would give Kansas City two big, cover men, alongside L'Jarius Sneed.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia – Should Dean last this late, the Bengals could suddenly find themselves a new quarterback of their defense.

32. Detroit Lions: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia – The Lions would upgrade their defense significantly with Hutchinson up front and Cine on the back end.

*Tune-in all week long to our exclusive ‘2022 NFL Draft Livestream Coverage’ on NFL Draft Bible with daily shows airing @NFLDraftBible

