2022 NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl Weigh-In Reaction

Tropical Bowl Weigh-In Reaction

We got our first look at this year’s Tropical Bowl participants and prospects. Measurements include height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan were recorded and here are some of the prospects that stood out.

Allan George, Cornerback, Vanderbilt

George had great measurables for the position (5-foot-11, 189 pounds, 80-inch wingspan) and looked long with great size in his upper and lower half.

Rodney Coates, Wide Receiver, West Florida

Coates fills out his frame well and has room to add to his 6-foot-1, 182-pound frame with good detail and symmetry.

Christopher Rice, Edge, Castleton University

A big frame with distinct leanness for the position, at 6-foot-4, 231-pounds with minimal body fat, Rice looked the part and will be one to watch at practice.

Brenden Schooler, Safety, Texas

Schooler was a surprise as he was one of the bigger defensive backs at the weigh in’s and was a rocked up 203 pounds with a 78-inch wingspan that will be worth noting.

Charles-Turner-Cox, Linebacker/Safety, Bluefield University

Turner-cox is a tweener that possesses the frame of a defensive back with plenty of room to add on to his lean 214-pound frame if linebacker suits him better. It will be interesting to see which position he favors this weekend.

John Howland, Tight End Yale University

Perhaps the most impressive prospect today according to the eye test, Howland was long with great muscle tone and athletic shape on his 6-foot-5, 257-pound frame. Be on the lookout for how he matches sup this weekend.

