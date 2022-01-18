Despite what some analytics may have you believe, the run game is still important; hence defending the run is still important. For NFL teams seeking the 2022 NFL Draft to improve in the latter, enter Jordan Davis. While his box score stats won't amaze you, his impact transcends counting stats, and his presence is felt heavily on the field as he makes his teammates' lives easier.

So who is Jordan Davis? The Charlotte, North Carolina product was not highly recruited, listed as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports. Furthermore, he was the 424th nationally ranked recruit, 29th ranked defensive tackle and the 15th-best recruit from North Carolina.

After five years of constant improvement at Georgia, Davis has proven those recruiters wrong and sits comfortably with a first-round draft projection. He is one of the main leaders on a dominant defense that embarrassed almost every team in their path and even showed they can adjust against the elite Alabama team. During an entertaining National Championship victory, Davis and Georgia held Alabama to just 18 points, which is over 20 points lower than their season-long average (39.9 points per game).

Davis has helped lead the nation's top defense in points per game allowed (10.2), the second-best defense in rush yards per game allowed (78.9) and the second-best defense in rush yards per attempt (2.56). So, what makes Davis so special on the field?

He's got "first guy off the bus" type of size at an unofficial six-foot-six, 340-pounds; thus, he's a pain to try and push whether you assign one blocker to him or two. Davis' long arms, powerful hands and impressive core strength transform him into a dam. No amount of water - or offensive linemen - can truly break him.

In addition to his superhero-like play strength, Davis is quite quick for his size. When offenses foolishly leave him solo-blocked, he can beat blockers to their landmarks and win with angles. In 2021 he finished with a career-high 32 tackles and five tackles for loss.

When Davis isn't making tackles himself, he's making his teammates jobs' easier and serving them up to make the play. As the anchor to Georgia's front seven, Davis often holds double teams, which helps keep linebackers Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall free from blockers and able to rack up the tackles. When Davis keeps his pads low and shows good hand timing to strike, Davis can even split double teams, truly a nightmare scenario for offenses.

Every top defense needs a mountain in the middle to control the A gaps versus run plays, as that has a trickle effect throughout the rest of the offenses' success on a current drive. Davis helps force offenses into second or third and long scenarios, which again helps his teammates as edge rushers can tee off and linebackers can be blitzed.

Defense is more than just stopping the run, and while some prospects are valuable because of their versatility to execute many jobs, Davis is more of a specialist. He's a run defender - an elite one at that - but expecting him to impact the passing game early in his career drastically would be overly optimistic.

Davis rarely plays in passing scenarios - averages 23.6 snaps per game - so he's underdeveloped in terms of having a pass rush plan or displaying pass rush moves.

Despite his hulking size, he's quite inconsistent at pushing the pocket with a simple bull rush and can get complacent too often. It's not like he can't do it at all, and Davis has improved at this over his career and final season, but it is easily the biggest swing skill for his projection.

While Davis is an absolute monster versus the run, he's not in the same tier of nose tackles who impact all three downs like Vita Vea, Quinnen Williams, or Dexter Lawrence. These three were drafted twelfth, third and seventeenth for a reason - they add value versus the run and the pass.

The numbers back up this sentiment, and college statistics provided by PFF show the stark difference between these four players. Pressure rate is a good indicator of how disruptive a defender can be, especially for nose tackles who historically don't rack up large sack numbers. In their final seasons in college, Vita Vea had 41 pressures, Quinnen Williams had 56, Dexter Lawrence had 33, and Jordan Davis had just 14.

For Davis, this isn't a death sentence. He's still an incredibly valuable player who can return good value as a top-20 pick for some teams that desperately need a nose tackle to make their scheme work (Brandon Staley's Chargers).

However, if Davis is to return good value as a top-20 pick for most NFL teams, he must improve his ability to collapse the pocket and alter the quarterback. He has the power, quickness and arm length to do so, and it's just a matter of executing consistently.

Overall, Jordan Davis is an incredibly fascinating and enjoyable player to watch on the football field. What he can do, at his size, is simply breathtaking. His blend of elite athleticism and stature warrants the desire for such high expectations because if he can consistently impact the passing game, we're talking about a top-five interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view