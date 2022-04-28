NFL Draft week is finally here! It’s time for speculation to end and for the picks to come in. If this offseason has been any indication of what we are going to see, then who knows what to expect? Where will Deebo Samuel be on the move and are the Jaguars going to make or trade the No. 1 pick? There are just so many questions and so little time to contemplate them, so today we will focus on one team, the Buffalo Bills.

After what was one of the greatest games in NFL history and the most devastating loss since “wide right,” the Bills are hungrier than ever. Luckily for Buffalo, they have one of the most complete rosters in the league and they won’t have a pick until No. 25 in the first round. We will now take a look at each of the team's picks and explore the strategy and potential players they can pick.

Round 1, Pick 25; Needs: CB, RB, OL

There are a lot of possibilities for the Bills in the first round. There have even been rumors that Buffalo could be the landing spot for Samuel, but that doesn’t seem likely. This is a perfect situation for a best available pick here, all depending on what happens in front of them of course. This seems like the perfect opportunity to add another cornerback. We aren’t positive that Tre’Davious White will be healthy before the start of the season and they lost Levi Wallace to free agency. However, this is also a good position to select any running back they want. Here’s where having a strong draft board helps. There is a lot of talent at both positions, so which one has the better second-round talent? It seems that the running backs are very strong in the middle rounds, so let’s take a cornerback here.

Bryant is ridiculously underrated as he won this past season’s Jim Thorpe Award for the best cornerback in the nation. However, the opposite cornerback on the Cincinnati defense was Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and because of that Bryant is overlooked a lot. That is a huge mistake. Bryant is big, fast and physical, and also might be the most technical cover corner in the draft.

Round 2, Pick 57; Needs: RB, OL, DL

After selecting a cornerback in the first round, it’s now time to improve the run game. There is a lot of great second-round talent at the running back position and the team should have numerous players to pick from. Picking late in the round again, there’s a chance the top couple of players will already be gone. This shouldn’t be an issue though because there isn’t a big gap between upper-tier prospects. With that being said, there is a definite possibility that the second round sees a run on running backs. If this happens, the Bills should use this pick to bolster the offensive line. This draft is full of good football players at the line positions and ones who are also very versatile. It’s great to see when a majority of this year’s linemen play multiple positions so there should be a lot of new faces making an impact in the league. Seeing as there should be a lot of running backs left, that is the pick.

This is a top-five running back prospect and someone with a play-style that should complement the Buffalo offense perfectly. Williams is a fantastic all-around running back, who plays a physical game and still has the breakaway speed to burn past a defense. Ever since taking over as the lead back for Notre Dame, Williams has done nothing but produce. He was a 1,000-yard rusher the last two seasons, as well as bringing in over 300 receiving yards both years. This past year he even added returning to his repertoire, so that is another way for him to show his skills. Williams is not only an extremely talented player, but he also has the skillset to make Buffalo’s offense even more dangerous. Though Devin Singletary will still have a big role in the offense, there is definitely a great opportunity for Williams to take over.

Round 3, Pick 89: Needs: OL, DL, Best available

As it is proven year after year, depth across both sides of the line of scrimmage is key to a successful team. Just look at the last two Super Bowls. The team with the better lines won both times. After spending the offseason upgrading the defensive line, it’s only logical that Buffalo uses the draft to build up the offensive line. There should be no issues finding someone, as once again the middle rounds of this draft are jam-packed with players. Though offensive line is most likely the pick here, the Bills have stated several times since the season ended that they need to upgrade their team speed and there are definitely some options here. If a player like Memphis receiver Calvin Austin is available, it is probably a no-doubt pick here, but we are going offensive line.

If Parham is still there in the third round, he would be an outstanding addition. After going to Memphis as a tight end, Parham changed positions and found instant success. During his college career, he started at three different positions across the line and showed ability at all of them. He could easily be the backup player at multiple positions for Buffalo on the line and he is extremely athletic, so he will also be an asset on special teams.

Round 4, Pick 130; Needs: WR, DB, DL

This is the time of the draft when Buffalo changes strategy and it becomes about strengthening the team by picking the best player available. There are many different ways this could go, but finding the right traits is what the team should be looking for. If they can find the right player to enhance the team's speed on offense, then go there. If not, look at where depth can be built and see what’s available. The pick goes to a safety; it is not only a role player on defense but also gives the player the opportunity to learn under the best safety tandem in the league.

This is one of the most underrated players in the entire draft and the Bills would be a perfect situation for him. Anytime anyone watched Baylor play, Woods was making plays. He is a big and athletic player with great ball-hawking skills. He is still a raw product though and doesn’t always play with the best technique, but he wouldn’t be needed to make a big impact on defense right away so can learn from Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. He would be a great addition on special teams, which would also help him improve his tackling. This would be a great fit for both parties. it would give Buffalo a versatile player with a ton of skill and for Woods, it would give him the chance to develop into a complete player and have an impact on a great defense.

Round 5, Pick 168; Needs: WR, DL, LB

This will strictly a best-available pick because the positions needed would be a reach. However, there are still a lot of good players left, so the Bills should definitely be getting a player who can make an impact somewhere on the team. This is a heavy defensive draft, so once again this pick is going to that side of the ball. Even though Buffalo has a couple of great linebackers, Matt Milano has had some injury problems and the depth behind the starters can definitely improve. This seems like the perfect place for building up the linebackers and still being able to draft a good player, so that is where we will go.

Beavers was one the top players on the highly-touted Cincinnati defense, but because of his size and playing style he didn't get the draft grade he deserved. This is a thumper of a linebacker and is phenomenal against the run. Cincinnati had arguably the best secondary in college football so Beavers wasn’t asked to play in coverage all the time and it has been held against him, unfortunately. However, if you turn on the tape, you will see a player who can play sideline to sideline and is much more athletic than he is given credit for. Not only would he help improve the run game, but he has a relentless motor and will find any way he can to make an impact. Just like drafting Milano in the fifth round, this could be one of those draft steals that is talked about for a long time.

Round 6, Pick 185 (via CAR); Needs: WR, OL

The Bills are now in the position where whoever they select will be because of the traits the player possesses. As mentioned already, the Buffalo front office has been very clear they want to improve the team speed on both sides of the ball, so that will probably be the focal point for the rest of the draft. However, the Bills have two picks in this round so any player that can add depth and talent to their position group is a viable option. This is a very deep draft for both sides of the line of scrimmage, so linemen will also garner more attention. This is most likely where they go, as there will no doubt be good talent left to take, and they have another pick in the round. Once again in this draft, we are going offensive lineman because a team can never have enough.

This is a player in the sixth round that you have no choice but to draft. Saying this might have you thinking, if he’s so good why would he still be there? Well, let me explain. When it comes to playing offensive line, it isn’t always the highest-rated player who ends up being great because “measurables” become much less important. Sills is a great example of this. He isn’t the biggest, the fastest, or most technical player, however he is aggressive and physical, with a mean streak that makes him an absolute mauler. He is very comparable to multi-time Pro-Bowl lineman Richie Incognito. We can all agree that Incognito wasn’t the prettiest lineman we ever watched play, but I bet we always watched what he did on a play because more often than not, somebody was ending up on their back. Sills played almost every position across the line, so Buffalo will be getting a versatile player with a bully disposition.

Round 6, Pick 203; Needs: Speed, Depth

Again this pick will be about finding the right traits for the team and this is going to be the perfect spot to add. This draft has a lot of players who didn’t get the recognition that they should have, so there are going to be good players who won’t just improve your team’s overall speed but are good enough to make an impact on the team. This pick is going to one of those guys and now the Bills will get their speed receiver.

A lot of people have Pimpleton going undrafted, but that is just absurd. This is the most disrespected player in this class. He was extremely productive for Central Michigan and has all the skills wanted in a young receiver. He is a great route-runner with above-average hands and blazing speed. The fact that he didn’t get a Combine invite, especially after his performance at the NFLPA Bowl, is mind-boggling. This would be a huge addition to the Bills' offense and give them someone who can take the top off a defense and be a player who can run a lot of gadget plays.

Round 7, Pick 231 (via ATL); Needs: Depth

By this time in the draft building, depth is the goal, so any position is in play. There are a few different directions the Bills could go here: Bolster the line of scrimmage, try to improve their weak spots, or just pick the best available. It will all depend on who is still on the board. After seeing what this draft class looks like, it’s most likely time to scoop up a pass rusher.

Pick: Mika Tafua, Utah

This is a player that screams Brandon Beane/Sean McDermott draft pick and it has nothing to do with football. Yes, Tafua is a very good football player, he just isn’t developed enough to be an effective pro yet. With that being said, he is an extremely hard worker and a leader on and off the field. Then you add what he did at Utah and you will see a player who got better every year while increasing his production at the same time. Though he lacks special-teams experience, his work ethic and will to learn gives me no doubt he will pick it up easily. He is a selfless type of person and will do anything to help the team, which is something that every team needs, no matter the impact they may have on game day.

These are exciting times in Buffalo and also the craziest NFL offseason in recent history, so it will be a great draft weekend no matter what. If Buffalo can keep having draft success like they have since McDermott took over, then we could be in for the best season yet.