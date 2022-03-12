2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Post-Trade Mania Shakes Up Draft

After the conclusion of the Combine, the NFL world wasted no time in unleashing shocking trades, which have ripple effects on the 2022 NFL Draft in April. With Russell Wilson sent to the Denver Broncos, Carson Wentz being the newest Washington Commander and Khalil Mack a Los Angeles Charger, let's discuss how the first two rounds in the draft could end up.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

After the franchise tagging of Cam Robinson, the Jaguars have their pair of starting tackles set for the 2022 season. Hutchinson lived up to the hype at the Combine and still has a compelling case for the best player in the class. He'd make a complementary pairing with EDGE Josh Allen and help build the foundation of their defense.

2. Detroit Lions: OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Dan Campbell loves him some gritty, hard-nosed football players, and if there is anyone who will be turned off by Kayvon Thibodeaux's rumored lack of love for the game, it's DC. Thus, the Lions add an athletic, mauling offensive linemen in back-to-back years to help forge the identity of physical Detroit football.

3. Houston Texans: DS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Texans ignore the traditional positional value and a slower-than-expected 40-time and take the one player in this class with the potential to be "generational." With the roster in the earliest possible stages of a rebuild, taking the most talented player available and calling it a day makes too much sense. Don't overthink it.

4. New York Jets: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Worst cornerback group in the NFL, meet the top cornerback in the 2022 class. Robert Saleh gets his CB1 that he can trust to take away half a field. Whether "Sauce" is playing Cover-Three, Cover-Four or in pure man-coverage, his physicality and "stickiness" will allow Saleh to devote schematic defensive attention elsewhere, and the results will shine.

5. New York Giants: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

The Giants could easily go EDGE here but are happy with Neal on the board at this time. Pairing another massive human being with Andrew Thomas will provide their quarterback of the future the protection they need.

6. Carolina Panthers trades to Houston Texans: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The long and tumultuous journey on the Deshaun Watson rollercoaster gained some clarity on Friday after the grand jury declined to indict him of criminal charges. The Panthers have remained interested the entire time, done extensive homework and packages are already being hypothesized among the media.

The prospect they could've happily selected at three is still there at six, making this decision a no-brainer for the Texans. Historically, Houston has always wanted an alpha-EDGE defender to lead their defense, and Thibodeaux has the potential to be that guy. He's not a finished product, but he recognizes that and says he desires to be great—time to walk the walk.

7. New York Giants: EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

Like the Texans, the Giants also experience a win-win and pick up two potential Pro-Bowlers with their respective top-ten picks. Johnson has worked hard to make it to this point, as the former JUCO and Georgia defender has come a long way before his impressive Florida State tape. He will be a fun weapon for the new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, to get creative with.

8. Atlanta Falcons: DE Travon Walker, Georgia

The Falcons decide to build up the trenches and take the combine-star with enticing potential. Walker lacks production and pass-rush nuance, but he's the "toolsy" prospect who could make every team who passes on him look stupid.

9. Seattle Seahawks: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

While quarterback is a popular decision to replace Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have historically "zagged" when the consensus expects them to "zig." The run on EDGE defenders comes to an end as Karlaftis provides a powerful building block in the trenches.

10. New York Jets trades to Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Looking to jump the quarterback-needy Saints, plus the Vikings and Browns who may decide to move on from Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, the Steelers decide to go big or go home. The veteran quarterback market is dwindling; thus, they ride with the rocket-armed Willis, who should sit for a year and then be unleashed.

11. Washington Commanders: CB Derek Stingley, LSU

The out-of-nowhere acquisition of Carson Wentz opens up the possibilities for this pick, and the Commanders decide to take the defender with the highest potential available. Ron Rivera will love Stingley's physicality, athletic ability and penchant for taking away the opposition's top option.

12. Minnesota Vikings: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

With Aaron Rodgers back in the fold, the Vikings look to re-tool the d-line. As a shift in defensive philosophy is coming due to the departure of Mike Zimmer, Davis will provide the anchor in the middle that every team needs.

13. Cleveland Browns: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

If the Browns end up tying themselves to Baker Mayfield for another year, they must surround him with as much help as possible. Wilson is the dynamic receiving weapon needed to turbo-charge Kevin Stefanski's offense and provides him with a Stefon Diggs-like piece to compliment their strong run game.

14. Baltimore Ravens trades to Buffalo Bills: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

The Bills get tired of losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, so they get a quarterback-hunter with the potential to be a double-digit sack machine. Potentially losing Jerry Hughes is much easier to stomach, knowing they can pair Gregory Rousseau with Ojabo as a dangerous one-two punch.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Getting linebackers who can attack downhill versus the run and cover in space is key for the Eagles' defensive turnaround. Dean is the top linebacker in the class for a reason and will benefit from the Eagles' stout interior defensive line.

16. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

With Jason Kelce announcing his return, this pick has been changed from Tyler Linderbaum to the electric Williams. Pairing Devonta Smith with another uber-productive Alabama receiver will give Jalen Hurts all the weapons he needs to take a step as a passer and for the Eagles to evaluate if he is truly a franchise quarterback.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

The blockbuster Khalil Mack trade means the Chargers are no longer focusing on EDGE here. The board lines up perfectly for them, and Booth Jr. provides Brandon Staley an intelligent and aggressive corner who fits the scheme nicely.

18. New Orleans Saints: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

With Terron Armstead set to have a robust market and the Saints' books already heavily stressed, they would be wise to look for a replacement. Cross is a pro-ready pass protector who has the athletic ability to make the lateral blocks necessary for the Saints zone-heavy run game.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: DS Daxton Hill, Michigan

Another defensive piece gives Jonathan Gannon the personnel he needs to form the elite defense he was hired to build. Hill projects nicely to a two-high heavy defense and fits the run well to allow Gannon to play with the light box that he wants.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers trades to New York Jets: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Jets need to surround Zach Wilson with more help on offense. While Burks' underwhelming athletic scores may give enough pause to take him at 10, he's an easy "yes please" at 20.

21. New England Patriots: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

After investing heavily in the receiver group last offseason, the Patriots get their WR1, who will mesh well with Mac Jones' skillset. A silky-smooth route-runner, Olave is going to put up scary numbers as the go-to guy.

22. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

In response to the Broncos adding Russell Wilson, the Chargers have shown the AFC West the way by adding Khalil Mack. The Raiders would also be wise to boost their defensive trenches, and while their EDGEs are set, Wyatt can start day one as a Quinton Jefferson replacement and help turn up the heat.

23. Arizona Cardinals: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Russell Wilson leaving the division doesn't eliminate the Cardinals' need at corner. After Cooper Kupp lit the league on fire last season, Arizona takes one of the top corners who theoretically matches up well with him. McDuffie has the reactionary and physical quickness to mirror routes from the outside and in the nickel.

24. Dallas Cowboys: OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Dallas' strong interest in retaining wide receiver Michael Gallup shifts their attention to the offensive line. As a rookie, Johnson could replace Connor Williams' play at left guard and has Pro-Bowl potential that Williams simply doesn't.

25. Buffalo Bills trade to Baltimore Ravens: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

After trading down, the Ravens plug the hole left by Alejandro Villanueva's retirement with another mountain of a man. Penning is raw and undisciplined, so he may not be a day one starter, but in time, he'll pair with Ronnie Stanley to make a formidable tackle duo.

26. Tennessee Titans: OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

With Rodger Saffold's release, the Titans need a boost to the interior of their line. Linderbaum likely won't slot in at left guard to directly replace Saffold - keep him at Center and prosper - but his expertise in a zone-run scheme will help pave easier lanes for Derrick Henry. The star running back might be getting to the point where he can no longer carry an offense and stay healthy at the same time, but Linderbaum can help with that.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Surprise! It's rare Strong finds himself in the first round of mocks, but his football IQ and pre-snap command of Nevada's offense may remind Bucs' brass of Tom Brady's mind. Their roster is still in "win-now" mode, and with Wilson - and in this mock scenario Watson - off the board, they turn to a pro-ready rookie to solve their quarterback issue.

28. Green Bay Packers: WR Drake London, USC

The curse has been broken - the Packers add a first-round receiver in hopes of drawing attention away from Davante Adams and getting Aaron Rodgers one more ring. London's size and catch-point skills are a nice compliment to Adams, and he can learn some separation tricks from the best receiver in the game.

29. Miami Dolphins: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

With Mike McDaniel in town, it's all about giving him the resources to make his offensive scheme work. Raimann's athletic ability provides the skeleton of a versatile blocker to kickstart a dynamic run game.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

A Khalil Mack-Joey Bosa duo should scare the Chiefs and give flashbacks of Patrick Mahomes running for his life. There's no upgrade at right tackle here, and instead of reaching for a lesser value, they add a weapon to help Mahomes get the ball out quicker. Dotson brings route-running nuance and strong hands, which the non-Tyreek Hill receivers lack.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Prioritizing weapons over protection got the Bengals to the Super Bowl, but it was ultimately their demise. That issue can't continue to hold them back, and Green would be a great start to fortifying the interior and giving Joe Burrow a clean pocket to step up into.

32. Detroit Lions: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Rounding out the first round is an absolute dog for Dan Campbell to let loose and run rampant. Winfrey was improperly used as a nose tackle at Oklahoma, but if he's allowed to play 3-tech in a one-gapping scheme, he can use his explosive get-off to wreck offenses - like he did at the Senior Bowl.

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Sean Rhyan, UCLA

34. Detroit Lions: DS Lewis Cine, Georgia

35. New York Jets: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

36. New York Giants: QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

37. Houston Texans: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

38. New York Jets: OG Dylan Parham, Memphis

39. Chicago Bears: DT Travis Jones, UConn

40. Seattle Seahawks: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

41. Seattle Seahawks: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

42. Indianapolis Colts: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

43. Atlanta Falcons: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

44. Cleveland Browns: DS Jalen Pitre, Baylor

45. Baltimore Ravens: OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

46. Minnesota Vikings: LB Christian Harris, Alabama

47. Washington Commanders: WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA

48. Chicago Bears: WR George Pickens, Georgia

49. New Orleans Saints: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

50. Miami Dolphins: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

51. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

53. Las Vegas Raiders: OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

54. New England Patriots: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

55. Arizona Cardinals: WR John Metchie III, Alabama

56. Dallas Cowboys: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

57. Buffalo Bills: DE Logan Hall, Houston

58. Atlanta Falcons: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

59. Green Bay Packers: OLB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Ed Ingram, LSU

61. San Francisco 49ers: OL Cole Strange, Chatanooga

62. Kansas City Chiefs: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

63. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

64. Denver Broncos: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

