An in-depth look at an overlooked but talented 2023 running back prospect, Jaleel McLaughlin.

If you begin to gloss over some of the projected top running backs available in the 2023 NFL Draft, the name Jaleel McLaughlin is likely to be absent from such a prestigious list.

Despite being one of college football’s most electrifying players, who is on the cusp of possibly becoming the all-time leading rushing in collegiate sports, McLaughlin is relatively an unknown even though he ranks 14th overall in the history of the NCAA with 6,578 rushing yards.

“In everything I do, I want to be the best,” said McLaughlin when asked to reflect on the possibility of such a feat. “So, I take pride in that. I take pride in wanting to be the best, whether we are running sprints or anything in life.”

The North Carolina native began his collegiate career at Notre Dame College, a DII school located near the outskirts of downtown Cleveland in South Euclid, Ohio. McLaughlin instantly established himself as the premier player at the DII level. He annihilated existing records and set marks that seem unapproachable to duplicate.

After two sensational seasons, he became the first player at any NCAA level to rush for over 2,000 yards in both his freshman and sophomore seasons. His exceptional abilities quickly led him to Youngstown State to begin his DI football journey with the Penguins.

Extremely athletic as well as affable, McLaughlin refers to his teammates and coaches as the key contributors to his success that has followed him during his career.

“That will be a testament of the guys working around me,” says McLaughlin. “To bring it here to Youngstown (the record) would be outstanding.”

Former Mount Union tailback Nate Kmic holds the career record of 7,986 rushing yards, surpassing the previous record of 7,962 held by former NFL running back Danny Woodhead. McLaughlin is 1,408 yards behind it.

Rest assured that record or no record, McLaughlin possesses those rare traits that draw attention from the watchful and acute eyes of NFL scouts.

His vision and explosiveness are paramount to his game.

He easily gets skinny to slip through tackles and disappears into the distance. With a penchant for finding the end zone, his big-play ability is on display every snap. However, those aren’t the characteristics I like most when putting the binoculars on him. It’s his strength and toughness carrying the ball.

Pound-for-pound he is tough as nails and athletic as hell.

The conundrum will be evaluating his undersized frame in conjunction with his enormous athleticism. Scouting goes beyond the game tape. For teams digging deep to unearth as much as they can about McLaughlin, I believe they will walk away more than satisfied.

McLaughlin operates an uptick higher than the rest.

Growing up, his mom dealt with parents complaining at the local YMCA that he was too old due to his above average skillset, despite being one of the youngest kids playing basketball or football.

He is always striving to improve. The gym and field fill his athletic appetite, but he fuels his mind by feeding off those who have imprinted their legacy in sports.

“I study the greats,” said McLaughlin. “Those guys who have the mental toughness. Kobe (Bryant). Michael Jordan. Floyd Mayweather. I study their work ethic and how they have a sense of confidence.

“It’s all about their heart and where they wanted to get to. I take that into account within my football game. That’s why every night before I go to sleep, I find something from a great (athlete). No matter who it is.”

McLaughlin, along with quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw who was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year, provide the Penguins with two dynamic playmakers on offense. The emergence of Crenshaw should help keep defenses from keying on McLaughlin leaving him those morsels of free space to work his magic in the open field.

Youngstown State also looks to improve off a disappointing 3-7 season. Entering his final year, McLaughlin feels the team is headed in the right direction under third-year head coach Doug Phillips.

“We have big hopes,” said McLaughlin. “Guys have been working hard. We got a two-week break and then we come back. Guys are here and guys are working every single day.

“Guys see that we aren’t going to be that 3-7 team we put on paper last year. We take this very seriously. We want to bring back the winning culture here in Youngstown State. We have a tremendous amount of culture here.

“President (Jim) Tressel has done a great job. We want to give that light to Coach Phillips also. We want Coach Phillips to be able to embrace winning, especially in his young head coaching career. Everyone is excited and ready to do so.”

McLaughlin has his work cut out for him.

The task is not going to be easy sledding by any means, but nothing worth working so hard for ever is easy. As his career rushing total climbs, he’ll become a name you will here more frequently this upcoming season.

Surely, McLaughlin is going to receive invites from the growing numbers of all-star games after the season dedicated to providing players and scouts a chance to get acquainted in person. These priceless commodities for prospects are often the jumping off point to getting noticed by NFL personnel.

“The NFL is definitely a goal,” said McLaughlin.

“Proud to have someone like Ron Jaworski to look up to who came from Youngstown State. It does give me a great mindset and mentality because Jaworski was able to make a great impact on the NFL. I’d love to do that also.”

After wrapping up our interview in one of the empty meeting rooms nestled inside Stambaugh Stadium, McLaughlin and I walked down a few hallways, pushed open a couple doors until we finally shook hands and exited the complex.

Ironically, we exited out of the Ron Jaworski Entrance on the south side of the stadium.

If things play out correctly for McLaughlin, maybe he’ll have his own entrance like Jaworski, the former Super Bowl quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Only time will tell.

