2022 Senior Bowl Preview | NFL Draft Superlatives

One of the most important weeks in the NFL Draft scouting process is here: The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl combines the best senior (and some eligible junior) talent in a "Dream Team" formation. Big-school prospects can further cement their resume' and show their willingness to compete at every opportunity available. Small-school prospects can erase competition questions and raise their stock.

There isn't a better combination of drills, coaching and game experience to showcase some of the most notable prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. If you need a quick preview of each position group and some names to keep an eye on, this is the place to be.

Quarterback

Most Pro Ready: Kenny Pickett

Highest Potential: Malik Willis

Biggest Sleeper: Bailey Zappe

Most To Prove: Malik Willis

Willis has jaw-dropping athletic traits and made some of the best plays of any QB in this class. He also doubled his interception total from six in 2020 to 12 in 2021, but struggled when given a chance to perform against better competition, most notably vs. Ole Miss. What better stage to showcase his improvement than against the top senior defenders in the nation. Willis' first-round stock is dwindling, but a standout performance can launch him back into top-20 consideration.

For teams who have a development plan in place and a coaching staff they trust to maximize Willis' talents, he's still the best bet to bank on to hit it big. The athletic traits are Cam Newton-esque and hopefully, the mechanics and decision-making improve with time.

Best Mental Game: Kenny Pickett

Best Arm Talent: Malik Willis

Running Back

Most Pro Ready: Brian Robinson Jr.

Highest Potential: James Cook

Biggest Sleeper: Jeremiah Hall and Connor Heyward

Fullbacks deserve respect too. Especially with how Hall and Heyward exude athleticism, versatility and power. Hall shows the speed, body control and hands to make an impact as a receiver with shades of Kyle Juszczyk. Heyward was a former running back turned tight end/fullback who led Michigan State in rushing yards in 2018 and was second in 2020. He's got vision and is a pain to tackle.

It's not the sexiest position, but it's a vital one for teams looking to successfully execute a power run game. With defenses playing with more light boxes and two-high safeties than ever, look for the run-pass pendulum to swing back toward the ground game. Fullbacks, your time is coming back.

Most To Prove: D'Vonte Price

Best Vision: Brian Robinson Jr.

Best Cuts: Zaquandre White

Wide Receiver

Most Pro Ready: Jahan Dotson

Highest Potential: Jahan Dotson

Biggest Sleeper: Tre Turner

Most To Prove: Velus Jones Jr.

After spending four years (2016-2019) at USC primarily as a backup and talented kickoff/punt returner, Jones transferred to Tennessee and has only one year of impressive production. In 2021, he posted career highs in catches with 62, receiving yards with 802 and touchdowns with seven.

An unrefined route runner, Jones can exponentially boost his stock by showcasing improved route salesmanship; he has the athletic ability to separate with ease. Even if that improvement hasn't progressed quickly, there may be another route for Jones to prove himself.

Many teams in the NFL are going to be searching for the next Deebo Samuel and while there isn’t anyone who can mirror him this year, Jones might be the closest. With a compact and rocked-up build, his running ability after the catch is fueled by competitive toughness and agility. Offenses looking for a gadget role to add dynamic offense to their scheme should keep an eye on Jones.

Best Slot: Khalil Shakir

Best Speed: Calvin Austin III

Tight End

Most Pro Ready: Trey McBride

Highest Potential: Isaiah Likely

Biggest Sleeper: Greg Dulcich

One of a few fourth-year juniors who graduated, thus making him eligible for the Senior Bowl, watch out for Dulcich. His production speaks for itself; over the past two seasons he's totaled 68 receptions, 1,296 receiving yards at an average of 18.6 per catch and he's added 10 touchdowns.

Dulcich is a crafty route runner in the short and intermediate areas of the field, a fluid athlete to attack the seam and a dependable run blocker to top it all off.

Most To Prove: Jeremy Ruckert

Best Blocker: Charlie Kolar

Best Receiver: Trey McBride

Offensive Tackle

Most Pro Ready: Darian Kinnard

Highest Potential: Trevor Penning

Biggest Sleeper: Max Mitchell

Most To Prove: Trevor Penning

While there are many "small-school" tackles who stand to gain a lot from their experience in Mobile, Penning has the most to gain as he holds potential first-round stock. Trying to follow in fellow Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown's footsteps, Penning is a massive prospect who exudes powerful hands and violent hip torque to pancake defenders.

However, he struggles with the finer aspects of his game like refitting hands and not compromising his base to anchor properly. One-on-one pass-rush drills are difficult for offensive linemen, but it will be a necessary measuring stick for Penning who has all the tools but just needs to prove he can hang with the big boys.

Best Pass Protector: Abraham Lucas

Best Run Blocker: Darian Kinnard

Interior Offensive Line

Most Pro Ready: Zion Johnson

Highest Potential: Zion Johnson

Biggest Sleeper: Cole Strange

Every year the Senior Bowl helps showcase a "small-school" interior offensive lineman with whom the nation falls in love. That lineman ends up getting drafted much higher than they are initially projected and they make their team very happy. Strange can follow the most recent example, Quinn Meinerz, and improve his stock with the national spotlight on him.

With a compact frame, Strange is a fluid athlete who can block in gap/power or zone- run schemes and has great grip strength and leg drive to create push. In addition, he shows aggressive, well-placed hands and a wide base to anchor in pass protection. No longer in Chattanooga, Strange will be facing far better players than he's seen before so there might be an adjustment period but potentially overcoming this jump in talent will be nothing short of impressive.

Most To Prove: Dylan Parham

Best Pass Protector: Zion Johnson

Best Run Blocker: Ed Ingram

Edge Rusher

Most Pro Ready: Arnold Ebiketie

Highest Potential: Myjai Sanders

Biggest Sleeper: Jesse Luketa

Most To Prove: Cameron Thomas

Thomas is one of the most productive (20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 2021) and decorated (2021 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year) players at the Senior Bowl so what does he have to prove? While he stuffed the stat sheet against lesser competition, he looked like a shell of himself at the end of the season vs. the top teams in their respective conferences: Utah State and Texas-San Antonio.

He looked slower, less powerful and less impactful overall plus the competition is only going to get better in the NFL. Proving he can hang with the top seniors in the nation will be huge for his stock and could create first-round buzz.

Most versatile: Isaiah Thomas

Best get-off: Myjai Sanders

Interior Defensive Line

Most Pro Ready: Devonte Wyatt

Highest Potential: Logan Hall

There are not many players who improved more from 2020 to 2021 than Hall. He's playing faster, with more purpose and his fundamentals allow him to impact every drive. Listed at an unofficial 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Hall also possesses pterodactyl-like arms and heavy plus active hands.

He pairs his athletic gifts with low pad level and a stellar rush plan and rush setup to impact all three downs. Hall can bring interior pressure when aligned anywhere from nose tackle NT to 4i and fits naturally as a 3-4 end in a gap-control system.

Biggest Sleeper: Neil Farrell Jr.

Most To Prove: Haskell Garrett

Best vs the run: Neil Farrell Jr.

Best vs the pass: Devonte Wyatt

Linebackers

Most Pro Ready: Devin Lloyd

Highest Potential: Quay Walker

Biggest Sleeper: Brian Asamoah II

While there are numerous talented Oklahoma defenders in this draft, Asamoah II might be the best of the bunch. He combines quick play recognition skills with an explosive trigger and safety-like foot speed to fly around the field like a heat-seeking missile. He's a tackling machine against the run who plays the MIKE position and projects nicely to WILL at the next level.

Furthermore, his spatial awareness, route combination recognition and ability to read the quarterback's eyes makes him a dependable asset in zone coverage. While he's typically viewed as an early Day-3 prospect, expect him to rise to early Day 2 by the end of the draft process.

Most To Prove: Troy Andersen

Best vs the run: Quay Walker

Best vs the pass: JoJo Domann

Cornerbacks

Most Pro Ready: Roger McCreary

Highest Potential: Derion Kendrick

Biggest Sleeper: Alontae Taylor

Most To Prove: Zyon McCollum

Best Nickel: Marcus Jones

Best Ballhawk: Coby Bryant

Bryant could also win the "Best Name in the Draft" award too, but his ball-hawking skills translate seamlessly to the field. Bryant boasts eye discipline in zone coverage to diagnose route combinations and regularly be in position to jump a route.

His closing speed, ball tracking and high-point skills have led to nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups during his career. Thanks to his traits, if Bryant is put in a zone-heavy system he can translate that college production to the pros.

Safeties

Most Pro Ready: Jaquan Brisker

Highest Potential: JT Woods

Tell me you're high on a player without telling me you're high on a player. The Baylor product Woods wins three of these superlative awards among safeties and is well-deserving. At an unofficial 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, his height and frame is a big factor in being able to hunt the football and minimize throwing windows.

His instincts, range and closing speed helped him lead Baylor in interceptions his past two seasons and he tied for first in the FBS in 2021 with six. While he's listed on most sites as a late Day-3 pick, his ball-hawking, aggressive and secure tackling and track-star speed present easy Day-2 value.

Biggest Sleeper: JT Woods

Most To Prove: Yusuf Corker

Best Tackler: Jalen Pitre

Best Ballhawk: JT Woods