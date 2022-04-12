Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: 3 Prospects To Watch Rise

As we near the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, who are prospects to watch for the 2023 draft? Here are a few names to keep an eye on.

Even with the draft still three weeks away, several draft analysts have started looking ahead to the 2023 class. It’s early, but so far, it is an impressive group, with many talented players who could push to elite status with one more year of college football. Here are three prospects who have blue-chip upside in next year’s draft class:

Adisa Isaac DE Penn State:

If it weren’t for an injury that kept him out all of last year, Isaac would be in the 2022 class. He has elite get-off and bend to put pressure on even the most athletic tackles in college football. Isaac should test off the charts and flashed the upside to be a superstar on his sophomore film. His tape at that age was better than Yetur Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh. Everything is there for Isaac to shoot up draft boards and be considered the next great pass rusher to come out of Happy Valley.

Sedrick Van Pran C Georgia:

Bulldog defensive tackle Jalen Carter is getting most of the attention in Athens, but Van Pran is also a first-round caliber player and one of the best center prospects in recent memory. Van Pran has great size for the center position and is so technically advanced. Van Pran is fantastic in space, consistently attaching to defenders and driving them out of the play. Van Pran has the tools and mental makeup to be a perennial pro-bowler in the NFL.

Jared Verse DE Florida State:

Florida State may have back-to-back transfer defensive ends who go in the first round. Jermaine Johnson took college football by storm in 2021 and is a projected top 15 pick, and Verse has the talent to be on that same level as a prospect. The Albany transfer has great length that he utilizes when converting speed to power. His bull rush is fantastic, and Verse has the speed to win the outside track. In Florida State’s spring game, he looked like the best player when he was on the field, and that should continue next fall.

