2023 NFL Draft: 4 Potential Risers

With the 2022 NFL Draft on the horizon, it's never too early to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft prospects. Here are a few names that could be poised for a strong season.

With pro days in full swing, it means the 2022 draft is fast approaching. Around this time of year, some of the top prospects for next year's draft will start to pop up as teams and evaluators finish their work on the current class. Here are four 2023 prospects with first-round potential to know.

DE Andre Carter, Army:

The first thing that stands out on Carter’s tape is his measurables. Listed at 6’7” 250 pounds, with extremely long arms, Carter is physically imposing. He is extremely fast linearly and can win the outside track with ease. For a player of his size, Carter has very impressive bend. Last season Carter had 15.5 sacks and with more experience and play strength, there is no reason he can’t push for 20 sacks on the season. Right now, he is a clear-cut first-round talent but he could end up as a top-five pick if he takes another step next season.

OL Jack Nelson, Wisconsin:

After redshirting as a freshman, Nelson started at right guard last season for the Badgers. He played exceptionally well, displaying elite-level athleticism, technique and play strength. Nelson looked like a future All-American at guard but his size and natural tools bode well for a transition to tackle. Logan Bruss is off to the NFL and if Nelson gets to play right tackle, he will skyrocket off draft boards. It is hard to find players with Nelson’s combination of football IQ and athleticism at such a young age. He is Wisconsin’s next elite offensive line prospect.

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia:

If it weren’t for Jamaree Salyer starting at left tackle for the majority of the season, Jones would be considered a first-round lock. He has a lot of similarities to projected top ten pick Charles Cross on film and has the upside to go that high with more playing time next season. Jones is the kind of athlete who could dominate the combine. He is phenomenal in pass protection and flashed power potential to be a player teams covet next season.

TE Erick All, Michigan:

On film, All is a dual-threat, with the upside to be one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. He was Michigan’s top wideout last season and really improved as a blocker. He returns as one of the best tight end prospects in the nation, as he is a mismatch nightmare, with speed and quickness that is hard to find. All should play more snaps next season and if he can produce at the level he is capable of, All could end up as an All-American and first-round pick.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes