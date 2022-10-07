2023 NFL Draft: Evaluating the Draft Prospects on Clemson’s Defense After 5 Games

With the college football season nearly halfway done, Clemson looks great. Sitting at 5-0, the Tigers could make the College Football Playoff this year. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is playing as well as any signal caller in the country—a welcome turnaround from last season. And although Syracuse is also undefeated, Clemson’s recent victory over North Carolina State established the Tigers as the best team in the ACC at this juncture.

One of the big reasons for Clemson’s success has been the team’s outstanding defense. The Tigers boast numerous players who are considered top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. This article checks in on how these players’ draft stocks have risen or fallen at this point in the season. Having had occasion to see each of Clemson’s defensive stars for a few games already, we are starting to get a good idea of where these players will be picked next April.

Defensive Line

Clemson’s defensive line is terrifying, which is why NFL scouts are paying close attention to this unit. Going into the season, EDGE Myles Murphy was probably the top draft prospect on the entire team and remains a likely Top Ten selection in 2023. He has already racked up a few sacks and it appears he is as good as advertised.

The biggest riser has been EDGE K.J. Henry, whose stellar play against Georgia Tech put the country on notice about his ability. He was also nearly unstoppable against NC State—especially with his superb finesse moves and the way he finishes plays. If Henry keeps this playing this way, he could end up in the first or second round. Right now, he is probably a surefire Day Three pick who could garner third round consideration.

The rest of Clemson’s defensive line has been solid, too. Defensive tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis have flashed true NFL potential and each project as mid-round picks. Davis missed some time due to a bicep injury, but when he returned to action, he dominated Wake Forest. In addition, expect redshirt senior Justin Mascoll to get some consideration as a depth guy at the next level.

As for superstar defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, he went into the year as a probable first rounder and has maintained that status. It should be noted that Bresee endured a horrendous tragedy earlier this season, losing his 15-year-old sister Ella to brain cancer. He quite understandably sat out Clemson’s contest against Louisiana Tech after Ella’s untimely death.

Unfortunately, one player who has fallen a bit on draft boards is EDGE Xavier Thomas, who has been sitting out with a foot injury. Thomas needed a big year to prove himself to NFL scouts—he is one of the more polarizing players in next year’s class. He will probably still get drafted, but this injury is not doing him any favors.

Linebackers

One of the best linebackers in college football, Trenton Simpson has been lights-out for Clemson this season. He has displayed all of traits that draft analysts raved about over the course of the offseason—sideline-to-sideline speed, terrific effort, and sound play in all phases of the game. He can rush the passer, tackle ballcarriers, and drop into zone coverage. Simpson will be a first rounder. The only question is how high he will go.

Bonus: He is not yet draft eligible, but look out for sophomore Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the years to come. The son of NFL legend Jeremiah Trotter, the young linebacker was one of the top recruits in his high school class. He is a bit undersized but has been insanely productive for a second-year player.

Defensive Backs

Clemson’s defensive backs are not bad. There probably are not any first-round picks in this group, but NFL scouts are nevertheless doing their homework on these Tigers as well.

To start, Fred Davis II has been decent and would likely be a mid-round pick. But he and teammate Malcolm Greene are now involved in a lawsuit after Davis severely injured a mail delivery driver this offseason while drag racing with Greene. Reports indicate that Davis was driving 115 miles per hour when he collided with the postal worker. NFL teams will be doing their due diligence on this story before investing a draft pick in either player.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones has missed some time due to injury. His draft stock is very much in flux right now. It remains to be seen what he does with the rest of the season, but in a stellar cornerback class, Jones risks getting lost in the shuffle.

Meanwhile, safety Jalyn Phillips is not going to be the top player at his position in the draft, but he will likely benefit from playing alongside so many other probable draftees. It is likely too early to tell whether Phillips will get drafted, but he will at least draw consideration as an undrafted free agent.

