Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Four Prospects to Watch for Next Year

The draft is this week and with enough discourse on the top prospects, here is an early look at some potential risers for the 2023 draft.

The draft is this week and with enough discourse on the top prospects, here is an early look at some potential risers for the 2023 draft. Expect all of these players to hear their name called in the first round next year:

Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

The Bulldogs have produced three elite defensive backs over the past two seasons, in Eric Stokes, Lewis Cine and Tyson Campbell. Ringo has all the tools to be better than them. He looks the part, is elite in coverage and is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Ringo shut down everyone he faced last season and should continue that level of play next season. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Ringo win The Jim Thorpe Award and be one of the most coveted cornerbacks in recent memory.

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners currently have two of the top five offensive tackles in the NFL, in Trent Williams and Lane Johnson. Harrison has the ability to be their next superstar at the position. He possesses the requisite measurables and athleticism to go along with consistency that is hard to find at the collegiate level. Harrison returns as a potential first-round pick and if he can put together a dominant season, there is no reason he can’t join Williams and Johnson as a top-five selection.

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

The first thing that stands out on Smith’s film is his instincts. They are off the charts and make him one of the best playmakers in the nation. Jaycee Horn put together phenomenal tape but Smith’s sophomore film was better than Horns’. His route recognition, man to man ability and patience are qualities of an NFL player. Smith’s draft stock should take off next season as the best player on the Gamecocks roster.

Ronnie Hickman DS Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman DS Ohio State

There are very few weaknesses in Hickman's game. He is a tackling machine, versatile and an all-around stud. In his first season as a starter, Hickman was easily the best player on Ohio State's defense. With no Kyle Hamilton in next year's draft, Hickman could be the first safety off the board, as he has pro bowl upside.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (4)

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Indiana Defensive Lineman Ryder Anderson
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Interview with Indiana Defensive Lineman Ryder Anderson

By Jenn McGraw31 minutes ago
jameson williams
Mocks

NFL Draft: Full Round One Mock Two Days Out

By Robert Gregson1 hour ago
elliott westin
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Feature: Merrimack Quarterback Westin 'Big Cowboy' Elliott

By Ralph Ventre15 hours ago
The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Special Guests Cole Strange, Trevor Penning, Ralph Ventre, Craig Haley & Anthony Budd

By The NFL Draft Bible20 hours ago
noah vedral rutgers
Latest News

Rutgers football returns with the 2022 Scarlet-White Game

By Jenn McGraw22 hours ago
aidan hutchinson
Mocks

2 Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft: The Week of the NFL Draft

By Zack PatrawApr 25, 2022
Southeastern La. QB Cole Kelley
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Most Underrated Prospect By Position

By Bobby GrecoApr 24, 2022
1358642821
Latest News

NFL Draft: Potential Draft Week Trades

By Robert GregsonApr 23, 2022