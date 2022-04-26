2023 NFL Draft: Four Prospects to Watch for Next Year

The Bulldogs have produced three elite defensive backs over the past two seasons, in Eric Stokes, Lewis Cine and Tyson Campbell. Ringo has all the tools to be better than them. He looks the part, is elite in coverage and is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Ringo shut down everyone he faced last season and should continue that level of play next season. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Ringo win The Jim Thorpe Award and be one of the most coveted cornerbacks in recent memory.