2023 NFL Draft: Four Prospects to Watch for Next Year
The draft is this week and with enough discourse on the top prospects, here is an early look at some potential risers for the 2023 draft. Expect all of these players to hear their name called in the first round next year:
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
The Bulldogs have produced three elite defensive backs over the past two seasons, in Eric Stokes, Lewis Cine and Tyson Campbell. Ringo has all the tools to be better than them. He looks the part, is elite in coverage and is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Ringo shut down everyone he faced last season and should continue that level of play next season. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Ringo win The Jim Thorpe Award and be one of the most coveted cornerbacks in recent memory.
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Sooners currently have two of the top five offensive tackles in the NFL, in Trent Williams and Lane Johnson. Harrison has the ability to be their next superstar at the position. He possesses the requisite measurables and athleticism to go along with consistency that is hard to find at the collegiate level. Harrison returns as a potential first-round pick and if he can put together a dominant season, there is no reason he can’t join Williams and Johnson as a top-five selection.
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
The first thing that stands out on Smith’s film is his instincts. They are off the charts and make him one of the best playmakers in the nation. Jaycee Horn put together phenomenal tape but Smith’s sophomore film was better than Horns’. His route recognition, man to man ability and patience are qualities of an NFL player. Smith’s draft stock should take off next season as the best player on the Gamecocks roster.
Ronnie Hickman DS Ohio State
There are very few weaknesses in Hickman's game. He is a tackling machine, versatile and an all-around stud. In his first season as a starter, Hickman was easily the best player on Ohio State's defense. With no Kyle Hamilton in next year's draft, Hickman could be the first safety off the board, as he has pro bowl upside.