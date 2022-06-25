Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Western Michigan Offensive Lineman Eleasah Anderson

We sit down with Western Michigan lineman Eleasah Anderson and talk about what we can expect from him this season with his new team and his football journey.

In a recent interview, I sat down with new Western Michigan offensive lineman Eleasah Anderson to talk about his college football journey and what he has coming up for the college football season. 

Anderson started his collegiate career playing at Baylor for two and a half years, where saw playing time at left tackle and guard. During his time there, the Bears made it to the Texas Bowl. After those years, he transferred to Sam Houston, seeing playing time in 11 games and also started two. Anderson talks about his experience at both those schools and the connections he made with his teammates in the video below:

The landscape of the transfer portal has changed drastically over the past couple of seasons. The experience is becoming much different for players and it can be hard to find schools with the number of players that are in the portal. Being that Anderson is now on his third school, he discusses what his experience was like trying to find the right fit for him:

As Anderson gets ready to play for his new team, he talks about the offseason and what the preparation has been like for him. Western Michigan spent time training with Navy Seals and Anderson talks about what a tough, but detailed, process that was.

As the Broncos get ready for the start of the college football season, I asked Anderson what we can expect out of their offense this year. "Everyone has to come together, Everyone is new. I like what they're doing - they're making it new. We're adding more to the passing game." Listen to everything he had to say about this year's offense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As football players, every day needs to be better than the last. If you're not getting better, someone is going to be coming for your job. Anderson has identified what he needs to work on to improve his game. Listen to what he's been working on to get better this offseason:

One of my favorite questions to ask players is about the coach that had the greatest impact on them as a person and as a football player. Anderson dives into the enormous impact his offensive line coach had on him, even when he was ready to give up: 

The last question I like to ask players is to tell teams what type of player they are getting on and off the field. "I'm a vocal leader. I'm not afraid to speak. I used to be a quiet leader but now that I've grown, that has thought me a lot to communicate with guys when they go through hard things." Listen to his entire answer in the video below:

You can follow Zack Patraw on Twitter @NFL_Zack and Eleasah Anderson @EleasahAnderson

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Selections

Scouting Reports

NFL Mock Drafts

In This Article (1)

Western Michigan Broncos
Western Michigan Broncos

USC WR Jordan Addison
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Matchups: Most Important Game for Top 5 Prospects Who Transferred This Offseason

By Eli Nachmanyjust now
Boston College iOL Christian Mahogany
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Mahogany, Offensive Lineman, Boston College Eagles

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zack Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion Monarchs

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
USATSI_16728575
NFL Draft

2022 Player Preview: Youngstown State RB Jaleel McLaughlin

By Bo MarchionteJun 24, 2022
Army EDGE Andre Carter II
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army Black Knights

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 24, 2022
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 24, 2022
Boston College CB Josh DeBerry
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh DeBerry, Cornerback, Boston College Eagles

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 24, 2022
Syracuse RB Sean Tucker
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sean Tucker, Running Back, Syracuse Orange

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 24, 2022