2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Western Michigan Offensive Lineman Eleasah Anderson

In a recent interview, I sat down with new Western Michigan offensive lineman Eleasah Anderson to talk about his college football journey and what he has coming up for the college football season.

Anderson started his collegiate career playing at Baylor for two and a half years, where saw playing time at left tackle and guard. During his time there, the Bears made it to the Texas Bowl. After those years, he transferred to Sam Houston, seeing playing time in 11 games and also started two. Anderson talks about his experience at both those schools and the connections he made with his teammates in the video below:

The landscape of the transfer portal has changed drastically over the past couple of seasons. The experience is becoming much different for players and it can be hard to find schools with the number of players that are in the portal. Being that Anderson is now on his third school, he discusses what his experience was like trying to find the right fit for him:

As Anderson gets ready to play for his new team, he talks about the offseason and what the preparation has been like for him. Western Michigan spent time training with Navy Seals and Anderson talks about what a tough, but detailed, process that was.

As the Broncos get ready for the start of the college football season, I asked Anderson what we can expect out of their offense this year. "Everyone has to come together, Everyone is new. I like what they're doing - they're making it new. We're adding more to the passing game." Listen to everything he had to say about this year's offense:

As football players, every day needs to be better than the last. If you're not getting better, someone is going to be coming for your job. Anderson has identified what he needs to work on to improve his game. Listen to what he's been working on to get better this offseason:

One of my favorite questions to ask players is about the coach that had the greatest impact on them as a person and as a football player. Anderson dives into the enormous impact his offensive line coach had on him, even when he was ready to give up:

The last question I like to ask players is to tell teams what type of player they are getting on and off the field. "I'm a vocal leader. I'm not afraid to speak. I used to be a quiet leader but now that I've grown, that has thought me a lot to communicate with guys when they go through hard things." Listen to his entire answer in the video below:

