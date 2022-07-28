Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Prospect: Iowa's Jack Campbell Receives Multiple Preseason Accolades

With the College Football season a little over a month away, the watchlist and preseason honors are starting to flow. Iowa's defense has numerous names deserving of recognition, but here's a look at one of their leaders, Jack Campbell.

Campbell (full scouting report click here) is of the nation's top returning linebackers. His instincts and length make him an intriguing prospect as a stacked backer in the NFL. His play on the field has garnered him more than just gaudy stats, as his work is becoming noticed around the country in the forms of honors and watchlists. Here is a look at his preseason accomplishments and what they mean. 

Campbell Named to the Athlon Sports 2022 Preseason All-Big Ten First Team

Iowa LB Jack Campbell

The highest honor a defender from the Big-10 can receive, Campbell makes the list as a first-teamer, meaning he is coveted as top at his position in all of the conference. The Big-10 is known for producing some of the NFL's best linemen and "big skills," emphasizing the front-seven and offensive line play. Obtaining such an honor is no small feat and shows the capacity Campbell has and should continue to play at. 

Campbell Named to the Butkus Watchlist

Jack Campbell Iowa 2.jfif

Given as a singular award to the best linebacker in all of Collge Football, there is no higher honor at the position. Campbell joins his teammates Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs on the list, proving that the Hawkeye defense looks to be formidable in 2022. Building off of his 2021 campaign, if Campbell follows up with an even better season, don't be surprised if he's the one bringing home the hardware. 

Campbell Named to the 2022 Preseason Bronco Nagurski Watchlist

Jack Campbell Iowa

Since the Heisman trophy is typically awarded to the nation's most outstanding offensive player, the Nagurski award is coveted by all of College Football's defenders, as it is awarded to the game's best defensive player. Campbell joins fellow Hawkeye Riley Moss as he looks to cement himself as one of the nation's premier defensive backs. The Iowa fanbase would be more than satisfied if either one were to win, with Campbell being a presumptive favorite. 

