2023 NFL Draft: Prospects To Watch For Next Season

The 2023 draft cycle kicks off on May 1st, so here are four players that should be on people's radar for the next class.

With the NFL draft only a month away, most prospects have been evaluated, and at this point, draft fans need some new names to know. The 2023 draft cycle kicks off on May 1st, so here are four players that should be on people's radar for the next class.

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Two NFL players that are good comparisons for Richardson's traits are Cam Newton and Josh Allen. Richardson has the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and with more experience at the college level, evaluators will be able to see that. Richardson consistently made wow throws on film, as he has a cannon for an arm and extremely impressive accuracy. Richardson is also a fantastic athlete who will enter the NFL as a top-five rusher. Bryce Young gets a lot of hype, but Richardson has the tools to be considered a better prospect than Young.

LB Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

Jestin Jacobs LB Iowa

There isn't a linebacker in the 2023 class with more upside than Jacobs. The 6'4" athletic freak broke out this past season for the Hawkeyes and is the perfect modern-day linebacker. His best trait is his coverage ability, as he can act as a tight end eraser. Jacobs also flashed a lot of potential in the run game, with excellent instincts and physicality. It wouldn't be shocking to see Jacobs rise to be the top-ranked linebacker in next year's class and a clear-cut first-round pick.

DE JJ Weaver, Kentucky

JJ Weaver DE Kentucky

Kentucky has put out some really good defenders, as of late, in Jamin Davis, Josh Allen, Bud Dupree, Z'Darius Smith - and JJ Weaver is up next. Weaver stands out because of his impressive bend and explosion. He can get after the quarterback with ease while also displaying the athleticism to drop back into coverage. Weaver took a big jump from his second to third year on film, and with another quality season, he could be a first-round pick.

QB Clayton Tune, Houston

Clayton Tune QB Houston

One of the top senior quarterbacks, Tune should emerge as one of the best players in the nation next season. He is incredibly accurate, tough and athletic, and he took Houston to the AAC championship game last season and could win it next season. With Tank Dell at receiver and Alton McCaskill in the backfield, the weapons are there for Tune to succeed and position himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

